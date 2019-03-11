DACA Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting 68-Year-Old Woman

An illegal alien living in the United States thanks to President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

According to KNSI, 23-year-old illegal alien Jesus Manzanilla Alvarado of Mexico was arrested last week after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman at a St. Cloud, Minnesota nursing home.

Executives at the nursing home told police that the DACA illegal alien had admitted to sexually assaulting the woman, a confession that the alleged victim also confirmed to police. Nursing home workers said they noticed that Alvarado had been spending a lot of time in the woman’s room.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told KNSI that Alvarado was in the U.S. illegally but has been allowed to remain and work in the country thanks to Obama’s DACA program, which has protected him from deportation.

ICE officials said should Alvarado be convicted for the sexual assault, he will be deported after being released from prison following his sentence. Alvarado allegedly has had multiple run-ins with the law, although he was hired at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center despite them.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 illegal alien recipients of DACA have been kicked off because they were found to either be criminals or gang members.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.