Donald Trump Endorses Permanent Daylight Savings Time

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of making Daylight Savings Time permanent on Monday, as many Americans complained about losing an hour of sleep over the weekend.

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” Trump wrote shortly on Twitter.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott joined Sen. Marco Rubio’s legislative effort to make Daylight Savings time permanent — reintroducing the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate.

The Republican-led Congress included an extension of Daylight Savings Time in an energy bill that began in 2007 — moving the date three weeks earlier and ending one week later.