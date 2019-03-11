Hawaii Democrat Lawmakers: ‘Repeal or Amend’ Second Amendment

Hawaii State Senate Democrats issued a resolution last week to “repeal or amend” the Second Amendment.

The Foundation for Economic Education reports the resolution urges the U.S. Congress to “adopt a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution” to clarify that the Founding Fathers never intended to protect an individual right to keep and bear arms.

The Democrat lawmakers contend that the Second Amendment was actually put in place to protect a collective right, tied to militia service. They claim the amendment was added to the Bill of Rights “only to restrict the United States Congress from legislating away a state’s right to self-defense.”

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) reports that Hawaii’s Democrat lawmakers are also considering a number of gun control bills at this time, among those being a bill allowing the confiscation of firearms.

The confiscatory bill is a red flag law under the auspices of a California-style gun violence protective order. Such orders “would be issued not because a person has been convicted of a crime or adjudicated mentally ill, but instead on third party allegations.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.