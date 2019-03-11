Illinois Democrat Pushes Ban on ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ Declarations

Illinois State Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D) is pushing legislation to make it illegal for counties to declare “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status.

Her bill comes as counties in Colorado, Illinois, and New Mexico reject state-level Democrats’ push to place more and more gun control on the back of law-abiding citizens. On March 10 Breitbart News reported that 25 of New Mexico’s 33 counties have declared “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status to show they will not enforce their Democrat Governor’s latest gun control law.

In Illinois, Rep. Howard wants to create law prohibiting such anti-gun control declarations.

Her bill is HB 3553, the synopsis of which says:

[This bill] amends the Counties Code and the Illinois Municipal Code. Provides that a county or municipality may not pass an ordinance or resolution restricting enforcement of any State law or regulation concerning the ownership or use of firearms unless permitted to do so under the express provisions of the law or regulation.

HB 3553 is currently with the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee.

In New Mexico, 29 of 33 sheriffs stood with county governments in rejecting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) gun control. Grisham responded to the sheriffs by describing them as “a few” members of law enforcement who are “making noise.”

