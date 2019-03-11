WATCH LIVE: Sarah Sanders and OMB Director Give Budget Briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought are briefing reporters on the Trump administration 2020 budget Monday at 2:00 p.m.

The Trump administration released its fiscal year 2020 budget proposal Monday, titled “A Budget for a Better America: Promises Kept. Taxpayers First.”

President Donald Trump said of the budget proposal: “America is roaring back, and now is the time to invest in the future of America.”

The White House promoted top-line themes for the proposal including reducing the national debt, reducing non-defense spending, maintaining a strong national defense and strong economy, securing the border and enforcing immigration laws, funding veteran care, and combatting the opioid crisis.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook