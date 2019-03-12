President Trump has tweeted in support of Greenpeace co-founder turned arch climate skeptic Patrick Moore.

Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace: “The whole climate crisis is not only Fake News, it’s Fake Science. There is no climate crisis, there’s weather and climate all around the world, and in fact carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.” @foxandfriends Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

So naturally, the Climate Industrial Complex has responded as only it knows how.

Not, of course, by trying to refute Moore’s arguments. (That would be tricky: the truth is that there is no climate crisis and the great global warming scare is Fake Science)…

…but by trying to airbrush Moore out of Greenpeace’s history by claiming that he was not one of the founders of the organisation.

Patrick Moore was not a co-founder of Greenpeace. He does not represent Greenpeace. He is a paid lobbyist, not an independent source. His statements about @AOC & the #GreenNewDeal have nothing to do with our positions.

https://t.co/u0chD1Ne0H pic.twitter.com/TfwtwYZ98R — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) March 12, 2019

There’s just one problem with Greenpeace’s lie. It’s a lie.

This should pretty much put to bed the bogus @Greenpeace claim that Patrick Moore #ecosensenow was not a Greenpeace founder. h/t @MikeBastasch pic.twitter.com/0rCAVjMSRu — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 12, 2019

But then, lying is what Greenpeace does best. It’s a great big green lie machine.

For further details you should read the fascinating report produced for the Heartland Institute, co-authored by Moore, which dissects Greenpeace’s lie-driven business model. Greenpeace makes stuff up because that’s how it generates the environmental scare stories – the current one being plastic pollution – which persuade the gullible to contribute to its $400 million per annum budget.

This is why Moore left Greenpeace. Not because he stopped caring about the environment – but because he cared so much about it that he couldn’t bear to be associated any more with an organisation which was simply exploiting the environment in order to advance a left wing agenda.

This is also the reason why Greenpeace keeps trying to disappear Moore from the honor roll of co-founders.

Tragically for Greenpeace, the internet never forgets…