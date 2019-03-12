President Donald Trump pointed to media bias against first lady Melania Trump on Monday, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.
“If Ivanka Trump were a Democrat or a liberal democrat, even better, she’d be the toast of the world,” the president said. “Same thing with our great first lady, who people love by the way. If our first lady, if I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, she’d be Jackie O times twenty. Instead, they go after her.”
News outlets including ABC’s The View highlighted unverified Twitter claims featuring distorted photos of Trump and Melania to suggest that the first lady had a body double spend that time with the president.
First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, blasted the segment.
“The first lady and the president traveled to Alabama to pay their respects and comfort victims of the tornado devastation,” Grisham wrote on Twitter. “In typical fashion, The View chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful.”
Alexander Marlow is the Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News, Matthew Boyle is the Washington Political Editor of Breitbart News, Amanda House is the Deputy Political Editor of Breitbart News, and Charlie Spiering is the Senior White House Correspondent for Breitbart News.
