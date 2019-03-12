Stephanie Grisham, Communications Director for first lady Melania Trump, rebuked The View hosts Tuesday for ridiculing the visit of President and Mrs. Trump to honor Alabama hurricane victims.

The View hosts devoted an entire segment of their show to spreading internet conspiracy theories about first lady Melania Trump using a body double.

.@flotus & @potus traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation. In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful. https://t.co/KzG2c4Th4a — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 11, 2019

Grisham wrote that the first lady and President Trump “traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation. In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful.”

Joy Behar said, “You mean there are two women that have to pretend they’re listening to him?” She then pointed to internet posted images and said, “I wasn’t going to go along with this, but that one in that picture doesn’t look like her.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin admitted to spending an hour or her Saturday engrossed in reviewing photos in the conspiracy theory. She later spread the internet conspiracy that there is a Secret Service agent that looks like the first lady.

Behar claimed that the internet memes gained steam because “there’s an element of truth to the idea that she doesn’t want to spend time with him.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman questioned whether the hosts should be giving the first lady a hard time. Co-host Ana Navarro defended their poking fun at Mrs. Trump. Huntsman asked if it makes it better that the group was criticizing the first lady in “jest” and Navarro shot back “yes.”

“I don’t think so,” Huntsman dissented. “I don’t think that makes us better people.”

“We’re not here to be better people, we’re here to have a good laugh,” Behar rebuked Huntsman.

President Trump posted a video of his visit with the first lady to spend time with Alabama tornado victims and pay their respects at crosses memorializing the 23 who lost their lives in the natural disaster:

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook