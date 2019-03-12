A bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers wants Iran to fulfill its promise to assist in finding Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran 12 years ago.

Reps. Michael Waltz (R-FL), Ted Deutch, Joe Wilson (R-SC), and Lois Frankel (D-FL) introduced the bill in the House on Tuesday. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the companion bill in the Senate.

“Twelve years later, he is the longest-held American hostage in U.S. history,” they said in a statement.

Levinson, of Coral Springs, Florida, went missing in Iran on March 9, 2007. Waltz, who came to office in January, has met with Levinson’s family twice, and last week also introduced legislation to pressure rogue regimes and terrorist groups that take Americans hostage.

“Floridian Bob Levinson served our country through a long, distinguished career in law enforcement, and yet for 12 years Bob has been left behind or forgotten,” said Waltz.

Deutch said in a statement, “Iran has yet to provide meaningful assistance in Bob’s case despite repeated promises. We are directly calling on the Iranian government to fulfill its commitments to help in Bob’s case, and we are also asking other foreign leaders to push Iran to do more.”

Wilson added, “he is a husband to Christine, a father to seven children, and a grandfather of six who have endured 12 long and painful years.” “I urge Iran to release Mr. Levinson and for the United States to strengthen our resolve to ensure his safe return,” he said.

“Bob has been in captivity longer than any other U.S. citizen. Our South Florida delegation will keep fighting to make sure he is reunited with his family,” Frankel said.