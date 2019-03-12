Ilhan Omar Compares Trump, Obama: ‘One Is Human, the Other Is Not’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) suggested Monday that President Donald Trump is less human than former President Barack Obama.

In a brief exchange with the Fox News Channel on Capitol Hill, Omar argued the two presidents aren’t comparable despite saying in a recent interview that President Trump employs various Obama-era policies, including the “droning of countries around the world” and the “caging of kids” at the Southern U.S. border.

“Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?” asked Fox News reporter Guerin Hays.

“Absolutely not, that is silly to even think and equate the two,” Minnesota Democrat replied before entering an elevator. “One is human, the other is not.”

In an interview published last Friday, Omar told Politico Magazine that behind President Obama’s “pretty face and smile,” his policies were equally as bad as President Trump’s. “We can’t be only upset with Trump… His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” the freshman congresswoman said. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

The interview came out after Democrats failed to condemn her latest antisemitic outburst. Earlier this March, the Minnesota Democrat suggested pro-Israel groups pressure members of Congress to pledge allegiance to a foreign power. This year, she apologized for claiming American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) bribes Republican lawmakers into supporting the Jewish state. She has also apologized for a 2012 tweet in which she wrote Israel had “hypnotized the world” and committed “evil doings.”