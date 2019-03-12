The following post is sponsored by The Committee for Responsible Foreign Policy (CRFP).

The Committee for Responsible Foreign Policy will host an event Tuesday afternoon in Washington, DC, to look at the impact of war on women.

The event will feature Kristina Arriaga, president of the Oxford Society for Law and Religion, and an expert on religious freedom and the intersection of religious freedom and women’s rights.

She also serves as the vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and has worked on the defense of freedom of religion or belief in the U.S. and abroad for over 20 years, including as an adviser to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

Arriaga believes that religious freedom and women’s rights intersect and support one another. At an event on religious freedom in July, she pointed to the cultural practice of female genital mutilation.

She said when religions oppose these cultural practices in a pluralistic society, such practices diminish in popularity.

Women in war-torn countries have also told her that religious freedom would help them, by allowing them to seek support from religious groups and giving them access to society. She said in some cultures, women are married at a young age, and when their husband dies, they can become isolated from society.

“Every time I have met with women’s group, they agreed robust religious freedom protections in these countries would benefit women greatly,” she said at the July 29, 2019, event.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the National Indian Gaming Association Building, 224 2nd Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.

The Committee for Responsible Foreign Policy is a 501(c)(4) organization with the mission of pursuing a more restrained foreign policy that adheres to the Constitution. The organization aims to increase awareness of Congress’ Article I responsibility to oversee war. For more information on CRFP, please visit http://responsibleforeignpolicy.org.