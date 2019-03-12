Tom Steyer: Trump ‘Biggest Crisis for America in a Generation’

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALI VELSHI: Let’s take a look at a poll. CNN/Des Moines Register has a poll that came out that was taken between March 3-6 and it talks about the issues that caucus-goers want candidates to talk a lot about. Health care tops the list. Climate change, which I know is a topic close to your heart, is right there with health care, then it goes to income inequality, immigration, race relations, job creation, student debt. Anyway, we have to go way down to get to impeachment, which is about 22 percent. Is there a concern that talk of impeachment displaces talk of guns, talk of climate change, talk of health care?

TOM STEYER: Well, I believe that this president is the biggest crisis for America in a generation. And I believe that when people get a chance through hearings, like the hearing with Mr. Cohen in front of the House Oversight Committee, Americans will be glued to their TV sets. They will, in fact, see with their own eyes directly how lawless this president is, and they will insist that he be removed from office. But, they have to have public hearings to be able to see it on TV and make up their own minds.