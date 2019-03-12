Trump 2020 Pentagon Budget to Request 3.1 Percent Military Pay Raise

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Air Force personnel during an event September 15, 2017 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. President Trump attended the event to celebrate the 70th birthday of the U.S. Air Force.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Troops will see a pay raise of 3.1 percent in January under President Trump’s fiscal year 2020 budget request, according to a summary of the budget released Monday.

“Military compensation must be competitive to recruit and retain the most qualified men and women to serve in an All-Volunteer Force. The Budget proposes a 2020 military pay raise of 3.1 percent – the largest increase in a decade,” the document said.

Service members received a 3.9 percent pay increase in fiscal year 2009 and a 3.4 percent pay increase in fiscal year 2010 — a decade ago in fiscal years.

For junior enlisted troops, the 3.1 percent pay raise would amount to $815 more a year, and for senior enlisted and junior officers, about $1,500 more a year, according to the Military Times. For an O-4 with 12 years in the military — typically a major in the Army, Marines, and Air Force, and a lieutenant commander in the Navy, the pay raise would be $2,800 more a year.

Each year’s pay raise is usually determined by the Employment Cost Index.

The pay raise request will be part of a $750 billion defense budget request for fiscal year 2020, $34 billion or a five percent increase over the fiscal year 2019 enacted level.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing on Monday, “The budget requests $750 billion for our national defense. And to be clear, this is not funding for endless wars, this is for research and development and procurement to fund the most awe-inspiring military the world has ever known.”

