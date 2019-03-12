Trump 2020 Pentagon Budget to Request 3.1 Percent Military Pay Raise

Troops will see a pay raise of 3.1 percent in January under President Trump’s fiscal year 2020 budget request, according to a summary of the budget released Monday.

“Military compensation must be competitive to recruit and retain the most qualified men and women to serve in an All-Volunteer Force. The Budget proposes a 2020 military pay raise of 3.1 percent – the largest increase in a decade,” the document said.

Service members received a 3.9 percent pay increase in fiscal year 2009 and a 3.4 percent pay increase in fiscal year 2010 — a decade ago in fiscal years.

For junior enlisted troops, the 3.1 percent pay raise would amount to $815 more a year, and for senior enlisted and junior officers, about $1,500 more a year, according to the Military Times. For an O-4 with 12 years in the military — typically a major in the Army, Marines, and Air Force, and a lieutenant commander in the Navy, the pay raise would be $2,800 more a year.

Each year’s pay raise is usually determined by the Employment Cost Index.

The pay raise request will be part of a $750 billion defense budget request for fiscal year 2020, $34 billion or a five percent increase over the fiscal year 2019 enacted level.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing on Monday, “The budget requests $750 billion for our national defense. And to be clear, this is not funding for endless wars, this is for research and development and procurement to fund the most awe-inspiring military the world has ever known.”