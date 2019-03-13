Donald Trump: ‘Deranged’ Fake News Photoshopped Melania

President Donald Trump bashed internet conspiracies Wednesday and called out “fake news” for attacks against his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

“The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places,” wrote Trump. “They are only getting more deranged with time!”

The first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham rebuked hosts of The View television show for using internet conspiracy theories to ridicule the President and First Lady’s appearance during the couple’s trip to visit tornado victims.

Trump expressed similar disdain for fake news hits on the first lady in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News this week. “If our first lady, if I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, she’d be Jackie O times twenty. Instead, they go after her,” Trump said making reference to the often lauded former first lady and wife of President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, whose subsequent marriage made her Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, “Jackie O.”

The president reflected in the interview on his trip with the first lady to Alabama to visit victims and pay respects to the 23 who died in the tornado. “The tornadoes were horrible, but she wanted to go, and I said, ‘Good, let’s go,’” Trump said, referring to Mrs. Trump. “We went to pay our respects; it was a horrible thing. One woman lost ten people in her family because I saw all the people who were affected.”

