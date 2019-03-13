Donald Trump ‘Not in a Hurry’ on China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump tempered expectations Wednesday of an ultimate China trade deal while still offering hope the two sides would reach an agreement.

“I want the deal to be right,” Trump said, as he made clear that he would not rush into a trade deal with major trading partner China. He made the comments to reporters in a briefing on drug trafficking at the U.S. border.

President Trump did give hope that a deal will still happen, saying he feels good about it happening eventually. “China very much wants to make a deal,” he said, as he has many times throughout months of trade negotiations with China.

The president reiterated the sentiment that there is no rush, saying he’s “not in a hurry” on the trade deal.

“There’s always a chance” the deal could fall apart, Trump warned while adding that he was still confident the U.S. will get some form of trade agreement.

President Trump offered similar “no rush” language last month in denuclearization talks with the leader of North Korea. “I’ve been saying very much from the beginning that speed is not that important to me,” Trump said. “Again, I am in no rush”

The president broadcasted in the midst of intensive U.S.-China trade negotiations in February that he would “probably” meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in March. Such a meeting is expected to happen when the two nations are ready to finalize a deal. Trump further said that they would involve working out the “finer points” of a trade deal at the meeting.

