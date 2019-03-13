Donald Trump Rips ‘Totally One-Sided’ and ‘Unwatchable’ Late Night Comedy

President Donald Trump called Late Night comedy shows “unwatchable” on Wednesday, due to their hateful bias against him and his supporters.

The president referenced a comment from comedian Jay Leno who said that it was a difficult time for comedy in the Trump-era because it featured “the same topic every night.”

“Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable,” Trump added. “But remember, WE are number one – President!”

Leno discussed his career during an interview with NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday.

He said he prided himself in getting hate mail from both sides of the political spectrum during his time hosting the Tonight Show.

“You know, now it’s all very serious,” Leno said. “Everything is just so – I’d just like to see a bit of civility come back to it, you know?”

“You just have one subject that’s the same topic every night, which makes it – makes it very hard,” he said. “I mean, all the comics, Jimmy and Colbert and everybody else, it’s tough when that’s the only topic out there.”