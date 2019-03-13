Donald Trump Thanks Nancy Pelosi for Ruling Out Impeachment

President Donald Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) assertion that Democrats would not try to impeach him in the House of Representatives.

“I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes!”

Since Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives, the activist left has demanded Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The president appeared amazed that impeachment was even an option for Democrats.

“How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’?” he asked.

Pelosi stated emphatically to the Washington Post that impeachment was not an option at the moment:

I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.

Billionaire leftist Tom Steyer, who has spent millions boosting impeachment, was enraged by Pelosi’s statement:

Well, is defending our legal system ‘worth it?’ Is holding the President accountable for his crimes and cover-ups ‘worth it?’ Is doing what’s right ‘worth it?’ Or shall America just stop fighting for our principles and do what’s politically convenient,” the Need to Impeach founder said in a statement.

