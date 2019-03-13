Lisa Page: Obama DOJ Ordered FBI Not to Prosecute Hillary Clinton

(INSET: Loretta Lynch and Hillary Clinton) Lisa Page, former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew Mc Cabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Republicans accuse the pair, Lisa Page and FBI …
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty, Rune Hellestad/Getty

Former FBI legal counsel Lisa Page testified to Congress that the Justice Department ordered the FBI not to charge former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with “gross negligence” by mishandling classified information.

Transcripts of Page’s closed-door testimony in July 2018 were released Tuesday by Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Tuesday, which included the following exchange with Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX):

RATCLIFFE: So let me if I can, I know I’m testing your memory. But when you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to …

PAGE: That is correct.

RATFLIFFE: …bring a case based on that.

Ratcliffe highlighted the exchange on Twitter.

Page confirmed that the Department of Justice led by Attorney General Loretta Lynch had “multiple conversations” about charging Clinton with gross negligence but noted that it would be a rare decision.

“[T]hey did not feel they could sustain a charge,” she said, referring to the Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump reacted to the reports on Wednesday.

“The just revealed FBI Agent Lisa Page transcripts make the Obama Justice Department look exactly like it was, a broken and corrupt machine,” he wrote. “Hopefully, justice will finally be served. Much more to come!”

