Two California counties failed to honor ICE detainers for a Salvadoran national before the murder of a woman for which he has now been arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued nine detainers for criminal illegal alien Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, in order to deport him, but Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties each ignored them. Carranza has a “long criminal history,” according to NBC Bay Area. The counties released him every time without notifying ICE.

Carranza was recently arrested for the vicious murder of a 59-year-old woman in San Jose in February.

His more than ten prior convictions over three years include “kidnapping, drug possession, battery on a police officer, trespassing and burglary” according to the report that added he was diagnosed with psychosis in 2016. The report cited acting field office director for ICE Erik Bonnar for the number of crimes:

How many more people have to be killed or injured before California lawmakers will open discussions to revise the state policy prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from working with ICE to apprehend dangerous criminal aliens? It’s unfortunate that our communities face dangerous consequences because of inflexible state laws that protect criminal aliens. These sanctuary policies have unintended, but very real, and often tragic consequences to public safety.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed blame for Carranza’s releases on those who set the policies. “Those policies are not set at our level,” he said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, according to the report. Garcia said Carranza had stalked the victim and trolled the neighborhood.

Home security camera footage of the man obtained by NBC Bay Area appears to show him casing a home:

#UPDATE: A San Jose family's security camera captured footage of the man arrested in the brutal slaying of their neighbor, 59-year-old Bambi Larson. He appeared to be casing their home and others in the area. https://t.co/YuJ0N3sdPq pic.twitter.com/tkhKOkeJQx — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 13, 2019

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith called the murder a “senseless act” that “very well may have been preventable,” in a Tuesday statement:

Carlos Arevalo is a violent predator who should have remained in custody until officials with ICE had the appropriate time to evaluate his immigration status. It has been my long standing position that all undocumented immigrants who are a serious or violent felons, should be held for ICE evaluations. I will advocate to change the county policy to try to prevent this from happening again.

Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties and the state of California are sanctuary jurisdictions, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. Such policies prevent law enforcement officials in those jurisdictions from working with federal immigration authorities.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook