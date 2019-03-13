Speaker Pelosi Revokes Vice President Pence’s House Office Space

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has quietly revoked office space awarded to Vice President Mike Pence by former Speaker Paul Ryan.

Republicans gave Pence, who serves as president of the Senate, an additional first-floor office in the U.S. Capitol after Trump’s inauguration in 2017. While it is rarely used, the Vice President has historically enjoyed such an office near the Senate. The gift has always been symbolic, more than practical — as its removal may be.

The reassignment was not announced; Pelosi simply had Pence’s placard removed, while a House Democrat aide confirmed to NPR that the space would be used for other purposes. “Room assignments are reviewed and changed at the beginning of every Congress,” the aide said.

Pelosi has not spoken on the matter, but the aide said that she will be offering additional space to the White House legislative affairs team. Pence’s office has yet to comment on the matter.