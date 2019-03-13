There Have Been 334 Reported Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Supporters hold up their 'Make America Great Again' hats as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Since September of 2015, there have been 334 reported hate crimes — or if you prefer, bias crimes — against supporters of President Trump.

These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, and the encouraging of violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.

Please email jnolte@breitbart.com  with any updates or anything you think deserves to be added to this list. Also, if you see errors — duplicate postings or events misinterpreted as bias crimes on Trump supporters, please let us know. Unlike the establishment media, we want this list accurate and fact-based.

  1. March 9, 2019: Two Women assaulted in Austin, TX over Trump hats
  2. February 25, 2019: Woman arrested for assaulting man wearing MAGA hat
  3. February 21, 2019: Trump supporter assaulted at UC-Berkeley campus
  4. February 18, 2019: Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing Trump hat
  5. November 13, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat assaulted in downtown Tucson
  6. October 31, 2018: Woman Threatens 11-Year-Old over Trump Halloween Costume
  7. October 29, 2018: Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump
  8. October 29, 2018: FL: Shots Fired into South Daytona Republican Party Office
  9. October 17, 2018: Professor calls for harassing Trump supporters
  10. October 16, 2018: Left-wing comedian gets physical with Trump supporter at Hooters
  11. October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers set on fire.
  12. October 10, 2018: Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’
  13. October 10, 2018: CNN says mobs have “right” to chase Trump supporters out of restaurants
  14. October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Trump Supporters
  15. October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump
  16. September 25, 2018: CNN Defends harassment of Ted Cruz
  17. September 25, 2018: Ted Cruz and Wife harassed out of DC restaurant
  18. September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event
  19. September 10, 2018: Hispanic Immigrant says she was spit on in Santa Monica for Trump hat.
  20. September 6, 2018: Black Trump Fan Booted from Bar for Wearing Trump Hat
  21. August 28, 2018: CA student arrested for stealing MAGA hat from classmate, slapping teacher
  22. August 27, 2018: “F” Trump: Flagstaff, AZ, GOP Office Vandalized
  23. August 19, 2018: Dad Dares Daughter To Knock Off Guy’s MAGA Hat For 100 Bucks. She Does It.
  24. August 18, 2018: Trump supporter assaulted by aging punk rocker.
  25. August 14, 2018: CNN’s Chris Cuomo encourages violence against Trump supporters.
  26. August 9, 2018: ‘Frozen’ Actor snatches Trump banner away from audience member
  27. August 4, 2018: Democrat Alison Grimes ‘Jokes’ about Rand Paul beating
  28. August 4, 2018: Trump supporter’s car has all 4 tires slashed in Philly.
  29. August 4, 2018: Antifa follow and harass Candace Owens
  30. August 1, 2018: Woman charged with trying to hit man with her car over Trump sticker
  31. July 26, 2018: Trump supporter punched in Hollywood
  32. July 25, 2018: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed … again.
  33. July 20, 2018:  “Gender Fluid” Guy Spits All Over Teen’s MAGA Hat
  34. July 19, 2018: CA Anti-Trump Protesters Target Cafe Over Trump Support, Hurl Feces
  35. July 17, 2018: Uber Driver Refuses to Serve Black Conservatives Over MAGA Hat
  36. July 16, 2018: Mob chases pro-Trump group out of Los Angeles bar
  37. July 15, 2018: Social Distortion singer attacks Trump supporter
  38. July 13, 2018: 76-year-old man assaulted by anti-Trump thugs in San Diego.
  39. July 10, 2018: Man threatens to ‘curb stomp’ Trump supporter at Disneyland
  40. July 7, 2018: AntiFa attack peaceful Tommy Robinson supporters in San Francisco
  41. July 6, 2018: CNN analyst justifies violence against Trump supporters
  42. July 6, 2018:  Long Island Man Threatened to Kill Trump  Supporters
  43. July 6, 2018: Florida man attacked over Trump flag in yard.
  44. July 6, 2018: Woman threatens to stab Alan Dershowitz in heart.
  45. July 5, 2018: Founder of #WalkAway campaign refused service at camera store.
  46. July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again assaulted
  47. July 3, 2018: Left-wing Catholic calls for sending Trump supporters to the guillotine
  48. July 2, 2018: MAGA hat wearer harassed at seafood restaurant
  49. July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
  50. June 28, 2018: Co-Chair of Women for Trump Receives Death Threats
  51. June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
  52. June 16, 2018: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Kathy Griffin Show
  53. May 23, 2018: Tomi Lahren has water thrown at her at Minnesota restaurant
  54. May 14, 2018: Black man in MAGA hat harassed, threatened, called “nigger”
  55. April 23, 2018: Trump supporter shouted out of bar in New York.
  56. April 5, 2018: Orange Park, FL Trump supporter spends two hours in surgery after attack
  57. April 3, 2018: Woman brutally attacked in restaurant over support for Trump.
  58. April 1, 2018: Trump golf course sign vandalized.
  59. March 19, 2018: Trump supporters attacked for protesting anti-police coffee shop.
  60. March 17, 2018: Trump Staffer Heather Swift assaulted by ShareBlue/American Bridge
  61. March 16, 2018: Capitol police arrest Democrat operative over assault of Trump official
  62. March 15, 2018: Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob
  63. March 8, 2018: Female Trump supporter assaulted while staging Oscars boycott in LA
  64. February 27, 2018: Trump supporter threatened with knife.
  65. February 22, 2018: HuffPost Contributor Karen Geier calls for bombing of CPAC
  66. February 21, 2018: CNN publicly harrasses elderly Trump supporter as Russian plant
  67. February 7, 2018: Trump supporters’ home vandalized in Oceanside CA
  68. February 7, 2018: Democrat attested for sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr.
  69. January 29, 2018: Saginaw, MI businessman’s Trump sign vandalized.
  70. January 24, 2018: Portland, OR, Trump supporter punched in head at protest
  71. December 20, 2017: AntiFa terrorists assault Trump supporter outside bookstore
  72. December 9, 2017: Students wearing MAGA hats booted from ‘safe space’ coffee shop
  73. December 3, 2017: Trump supporter’ home and vehicle vandalized for second time.
  74. November 22, 2017: Trump-hater snatches, steals student’s MAGA hat.
  75. November 22, 2017: Man mistaken for Trump supporter attacked
  76. November 20, 2017: University of IL instructor assault Trump supporters
  77. November 13, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted for wearing MAGA hat.
  78. November 12, 2017: Blaire White attacked for wearing MAGA hat
  79. November 3, 2017: ‘Multicultural’ office at Providence College hosts ‘stab a Trumpkin’ display
  80. September 17, 2017: Trump supporter physically assault in Roosevelt High School gym.
  81. September 4, 2017: Georgia Teacher Kicks Out Students Over “Neo-Nazi” MAGA Shirt
  82. August 28, 2017: Car with Trump bumper sticker vandalized in San Francisco.
  83. August 28, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley
  84. August 28, 2017:  AntiFa attack peaceful Trump supporters at Berkeley.
  85. August 27, 2017: Vandals deface Trump supporter’s lawn signs.
  86. August 24, 2017: Black Trump supporter spit at for wearing MAGA hat.
  87. August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter punched multiple times
  88. August 19, 2017: WATCH: Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston
  89. August 16, 2017: Anti-Trumper ‘shoots Republican neighbor twice in the head’
  90. July 7, 2017: Student threatened for supporting Trump.
  91. July 7, 2017: Man attacked for wearing MAGA hat in New York bar.
  92. July 5, 2017: CNN threatens to expose Trump supporter to online mob
  93. July 3, 2017: Philadelphia Trump supporter jumped by three men after rallies
  94. June 15, 2017: Shots fired at truck flying ‘MAGA’ Flag in Indiana
  95. June 10, 2017: Trump supporter beaten in Seattle.
  96. June 10, 2017: AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia
  97. June 7, 2017: HuffPo: ‘Inherent Value’ in Violence Against Trump Supporters
  98. June 7, 2017: Veterans wife violently beaten for voting for Trump
  99. June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
  100. May 19, 2017: Man arrested for multiple acts of anti-Trump vandalism.
  101. May 12, 2017: Video: Trump Supporters Assaulted at Minnesota Capitol
  102. May 8, 2017: TN Woman Arrested for Trying to Run GOP Congressman’s Car Off Road
  103. April 23, 2017: AntiFa arrested for assault in DC.
  104. April 19. 2017: MSNBC Analyst Calls for ISIS Bombing of Trump Property
  105. April 15, 2017: AntiFa assault Trump supporter with bike lock.
  106. April 14, 2017: Two arrested for burning Trump sign in Maryland
  107. March 27, 2017: Pro-Trump march organizer pepper-sprayed by protester
  108. March 20, 2017: Violent kids hit Trump supporter in face with skateboard
  109. March 19, 2017: MAGA hat wearer kicked out of bar
  110. March 15, 2017: Student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
  111. March 14, 2017: Young Trump supporters harassed online as Nazis
  112. March 9, 2017: FL man punched in face after over Trump bumper sticker
  113. March 7, 2017: Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) son arrested for hurling smoke bomb
  114. March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
  115. March 5, 2017: Leftist rioters crash peaceful pro-Trump rally with tasers
  116. March 4, 2017: Left-wing rioters attack peaceful pro-Trump rally at Berkeley
  117. March 1, 2017: Trump supporter’s car vandalized in Oregon
  118. February 27, 2017: Flier in North Carolina calls on mobs to assault Trump supporters
  119. February 26, 2017: Trump supporter’s house egged three times in New York
  120. February 26, 2017: Female Trump supporter assaulted in Hollywood
  121. February 25, 2017: Ohio man assaulted by anti-Trump mob
  122. February 16, 2017: Kansas City man with AR-15 taunts Trump supporter,
  123. February 15, 2017: Hateful messages found on Trump supporter’s historic Denver home
  124. February 13, 2017: Black Trump supporter’s home vandalized with “KKK’
  125. February 10, 2017: Black Lives Matter threatens to smash woman’s laptop
  126. February 10, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley as police do nothing
  127. February 9, 2017: Man arrested for attacking Trump supporter in California
  128. February 8, 2017: Multiple incidents of anti-Trump graffiti in North Carolina.
  129. February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
  130. February 7, 2017: Oceanside, CA Vandals deface home and Trump sign
  131. February 6, 2017: 6th grader wearing Trump hat attacked on school bus, suspended
  132. February 4, 2017: School suspends victim after he is beaten for wearing MAGA hat
  133. February 2, 2017: Trump supporter attacked in street in Berkeley
  134. February 1, 2017  AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
  135. January 31, 2017: Portland Trump Supporter Beaten Unconscious
  136. January 31, 2017: Pike/Pine New Year’s Eve ‘red baseball cap’ assault reported
  137. January 31, 2017: Video shows Trump supporter knocked unconscious
  138. January 30, 2017: Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
  139. January 29, 2017: Protesters damage Trump supporter’s vehicle in Eugene, OR
  140. January 29, 2017: WA Trump Supporter House, Vehicle and Camper Vandalized
  141. January 27, 2017: Donald Trump Campaign Sign Set On Fire In Hull, MA
  142. January 26, 2017: Actor Shia LeBeouf arrested for shoving Trump supporter
  143. January 24, 2017: Gold Star family members claim assault at Inauguration
  144. January 24, 2017: Woman harassed, spit on by anti-Trump protesters
  145. January 23, 2017: Golden Trump Graffiti Sprayed Onto Bentley in Queens
  146. January 23, 2017: WATCH woman harass Trump supporter on flight
  147. January 22, 2017: Frank Luntz Recounts Hotel Assault by Trump Inauguration Protester
  148. January 22, 2017: CA Woman Slashes Trump Sign Because it ‘Ruined Her Chill’: Police
  149. January 22, 2017: Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC
  150. January 20, 2017: Trump supporter coat slashed at Inauguration
  151. January 20, 2017: Trump Supporter Suckerpunched at Deploraball
  152. January 20, 2017: Anti-Trump protester lights Trump supporter’s hair on fire.
  153. January 20, 2017: Trump supporter says she feels ‘hurt’ after being spit on, called racist
  154. January 17, 2017: Wilmington, NC, car vandalized with swastika over Trump sticker
  155. January 16, 2017: ‘Project Veritas’ Exposes Groups Planning Violent Disruptions At Inauguration, Chemical Attack at ‘Deploraball’
  156. January 5, 2017: Thugs kidnap, beat, and torture 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
  157. January 4, 2017: Santa Rosa, CA: Man Verbally Abused for Wearing Trump T-Shirt
  158. December 23, 2016: Bryn Mawr Trump Supporter Harassed Until She Drops Out
  159. November 22, 2016: Trump supporter victim of third hate crime in Montgomery County
  160. December 22, 2016: Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue flight by college professor
  161. December 20, 2016: Foley, AL, deputies investigate rash of anti-Trump vandalism
  162. December 18, 2016: Trump electors face countless death threats
  163. December 15, 2016: Cornell College Republicans president assaulted, called ‘racist bitch’
  164. December 13, 2016: $300,000 car torched over Trump signs
  165. December 8, 2016: Man in Ithaca, NY, kills UPS Driver believing driver was Trump
  166. December 5, 2016: Corvette with Trump sticker trashed in MD
  167. December 5, 2016: Truck painted with anti-Trump slogans, set on fire in Madison, WI
  168. December 1, 2016: Donora, PA: 69-year-old woman assaulted over support for Trump
  169. November 30, 2016: Rockville, MD Trump supporter’s car vandalized with swastika
  170. November 30, 2016: FL: Navy veteran’s home torched, tagged with anti-Trump graffiti
  171. November 26, 2016: Anti-Trump thugs vandalize jeep, American flag
  172. November 21, 2016: Trump supporter refused service at DC bar, assaulted outside
  173. November 20, 2016: Woman sentenced for anti-Trump graffiti
  174. November 18, 2016: Car set on fire in Portland
  175. November 18, 2016: Actor Michael Shannon: Time for Trump voters to die
  176. November 16, 2016: Man gunned down outside bar after joke about voting for Trump
  177. November 16, 2016: MD Student wearing Trump hat punched, kicked to ground
  178. November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
  179. November 15, 2016: Lexington, KY man’s car vandalized for Trump sticker
  180. November 15, 2016: Trump supporter’s Mustang set on fire in Santa Maria, CA
  181. November 15, 2016: ‘My Pro-Trump Stickers, Flags Got my Tires Slashed,’ Says NJ Man
  182. November 15, 2016: Boston Man assaulted outside bar
  183. November 14, 2016: Polson, MT GOP headquarters vandalized
  184. November 14, 2016: Portland, OR, man’s car attacked by anti-Trump thugs
  185. November 14, 2016: Anti-Trump Woman Throws Coffee on Trump Supporters
  186. November 14, 2016: Trailer park in FL vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti
  187. November 12, 2016: 2 Men Attack Trump Supporter in Meriden, CT
  188. November 12, 2016: ‘Fuck Trump’ Spray painted 3 times on Phoenix, AZ, home
  189. November 12, 2016: Man in MAGA hat attacked by New York subway rider.
  190. November 11, 2016: Man beaten by mob for voting for Trump
  191. November 11, 2016: FL Student Charged With Battery After Punching Trump Supporter
  192. November 11, 2016: TX, Southwest University Trump supporter’s car vandalized
  193. November 11, 2016: Redwood City, CA: Female High School Student Attacked
  194. November 11, 2016: BLM Activist Arrested for Assaulting 74 Year-Old Trump Supporter
  195. November 11, 2016: Mother emotionally abuses child for “voting” for Trump.
  196. November 10, 2016: Student Trump supporter attacked at Woodside High School
  197. November 10, 2016: Black Trump Supporter Attacked at NYC College
  198. November 10, 2016: CA: 82-year-old Discovers ‘Fuck Trump’, ‘666’ Spray Painted on Car
  199. November 10, 2016: Va. GOP headquarters vandalized amid anti-Trump protests
  200. November 10, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals hit Old Chapel Hill, NC, Cemetery gazebo, path
  201. November 10, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten in Chicago Street, Recorded on Video
  202. November 10, 2016: Palm Bay, FL,  student punches classmate over Trump sign
  203. November 9, 2016: Trump supporter’s dog brutally attacked by anti-Trump thugs
  204. November 9, 2016: TX: Anti-Trump Protester Punches Trump Supporter
  205. November 9, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals target Lansing, MI, building
  206. November 9, 2016: Stafford, TX student says he was attacked for supporting Trump
  207. November 9, 2016: Trump supporters car vandalized in Tuscon, AZ
  208. November 9, 2016: BMW with Trump sticker vandalized in Fort Myers, FL, community
  209. November 9, 2016: 16-year-old Trump supporter BULLIED, CAR VANDALIZED
  210. November 8, 2016: Man Attacks FEMALE TRUMP SUPPORTER at Florida Polling Station
  211. November 8, 2016: NYPD Investigating Tires Slashing On Hasidic Trump Supporters Van
  212. November 8, 2016: Matlacha, FL: Woman’s Trump Sign, Art Gallery Vandalized
  213. November 8, 2016: Cornell College Republicans female president assaulted
  214. November 7, 2016: Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat
  215. November 6, 2016: 72-year-old Trump Supporter robbed of Trump sign, injured
  216. November 6, 2016: VIDEO: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
  217. November 6, 2016:  MA school spray painted with “Kill Your Local Trump Supporter”
  218. November 6, 2016: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
  219. November 5, 2016: CA: Black Trump Supporter Is Told “Ni**as Like You Should Be Killed”
  220. November 5, 2016: Rock Island, IL, Republican office vandalized with spray paint
  221. November 4, 2016: Trump Denver, CO, headquarters hit with second act of vandalism
  222. November 4, 2016: Trump’s Denver, CO, Campaign Office Vandalized
  223. November 4, 2016: NC  GOP Headquarters Vandalized with Anti-Trump Graffiti
  224. November 3, 2016: Vandals continue to attack Trump headquarters in Ukiah, CA
  225. November 2, 2016: Evanston, IL, man’s Donald Trump sign burned on his front lawn
  226. November 1, 2016: Denver, CO, Arsonist Sets Trump Campaign Sign On Fire
  227. October 31, 2016: ID: 100’s of Pro-Trump Signs Destroyed. Swastikas. Car Keyed.
  228. October 31, 2016: St. Cloud, FL, Trump signs vandalized with racist stickers
  229. October 31, 2016: East Stroudsburg, PA, Church Hit With Anti-Trump Graffiti
  230. October 29, 2016: VA: Leesburg Neighborhood Tagged With Anti-Trump Graffiti
  231. October 28, 2016: Homeless woman guarding Trump’s Walk of Fame star assaulted
  232. October 28, 2016: CA: Truck Vandalized Because Of Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker
  233. October 28, 2016: Trump signs vandalized in Quincy, IL.
  234. October 27, 2016: Platteville, WI, man arrested for torching Trump sign
  235. October 27, 2016: Vandals run over Trump signs, owner flattens their tires with nails
  236. October 26, 2016: University of Pittsburgh Trump Supporters Campaign Table Flipped
  237. October 26, 2016: Gainesville homes with Trump signs vandalized with swastikas
  238. October 26, 2016: Man caught on camera trashing Trump yard sign in Jacksonville, FL
  239. October 25, 2016: Grant, AL, Trump supporter’s Cadillac trashed
  240. October 25, 2016: Battle Creek. MI man says Trump yard signs vandalized
  241. October 25, 2016: Trump supporter attacked at BLM protest over Trump hat
  242. October 24, 2016: Trump sign, vehicle vandalized at Reno gun shop
  243. October 20, 2016: Provo, UT: Trump signs damaged, defaced with vulgar graffiti; vandals damaged front door, two vehicles painting signs and property with profanity along with “#FeelTheBurn” and “AmeriKKKa”.
  244. October 18, 2016: Cape Coral, FL, man arrested for running over Trump sign
  245. October 18, 2016: Trump signs spray painted with swastikas in Cape Coral, FL
  246. October 17, 2016: WI Woman mistakes town meeting for Donald Trump rally and smears 30 cars with peanut butter in protest
  247. October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
  248. October 16, 2016: 17 vehicles vandalized at Trump rally in Bangor, Maine.
  249. October 16, 2016: Campaign of terror launched against Trump supporter in TX.
  250. October 15, 2016: MN, Trump Supporter’s Lawn Salted, Sign Torched
  251. October 15, 2016: Maui, HI, Trump supporter’s home egged by vandals
  252. October 15, 2016: Texarkana AR, Woman’s Trump signs burned in arson attack
  253. October 13, 2016: Gay Couple Backing Trump Receives Threats and Barbs in Ohio
  254. October 13, 2016: Trump Mobile vandalized in Walled Lake, MI
  255. October 12, 2016: Streak of vandalized Trump signs ‘unprecedented’
  256. October 12, 2016: Surveillance Photos Released in Trump Sign Vandalism Investigation
  257. October 10, 2016: IN GOP office windows broken by bricks aimed at Trump signs.
  258. October 3, 2016: Hillary supporters attack Trump-supporting woman
  259. October 3, 2016: Trump billboard defaced with swastikas.
  260. September 28, 2016: IL: Anti-Trump Vandalism Outside Polish Center
  261. September 27, 2016: Trump supporter threatened over MAGA hat”
  262. September 26, 2016: Trump-supporting Minnesota co-ed says she was ‘assaulted’
  263. September 25, 2016: Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
  264. September 18, 2016: Trump supporter beaten in El Cajon.
  265. August 20, 2016: Trump supporters harassed and spit on in Minneapolis
  266. August 20, 2016: Hillary Supporters Attack Old Woman Trump Supporter Minneapolis
  267. August 20, 2016: Leftist Activists Assault Trump Supporters in Violent ‘Gauntlet
  268. August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
  269. August 18, 2016: Cancer Survivor Attacked at Garage Sale Over Support for Trump
  270. August 12, 2016: Twitter Video Purports to Show Trump Supporter Assaulted
  271. August 9, 2016: FL: Trump signs in Arlington vandalized with ‘KKK’
  272. August 9, 2016: Woman charged with Trump sign vandalism in Lawrence, MA
  273. August 9, 2016: Man’s Trump T-shirt sparked crowbar attack, cops say
  274. August 8, 2016: NH: Trump Campaign Sign Torched Near Nashua
  275. August 7, 2016: Pro-Trump ‘installation’ torched on Staten Island
  276. August 7, 2016: TX: Woman’s Home Vandalized Because Of Trump Signs
  277. August 6, 2016: Massachusetts woman vandalizes Trump sign, tries to run down owner.
  278. August 5, 2016: Big Trump sign vandalized in Haverhill
  279. August 3, 2016: New Jersey woman faces months-long campaign of terror
  280. August 1, 2016: Video: Mob Violently Ejects Trump Supporter From New York City Park
  281. August 1, 2016: CA: Trump Supporters Pushed Out of San Francisco Bar Zeitgeist
  282. August 1, 2016: Kalamazoo man finds Trump campaign sign burned on lawn
  283. July 31, 2016: WATCH: Clinton Supporter Lights Flag On Fire, Attacks Trump Supporter
  284. July 27, 2016: OH: Black Trump Supporter Shot at Cleveland Bar
  285. July 11, 2016: Brooklyn: Vandal attacks Trump-fan’s home
  286. July 7, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter Ambushed, Broken Arm
  287. July 1, 2016: Black Teenage Trump supporter in Atlanta receives death threats
  288. June 29, 2016: Virginia Family’s Trump Sign, American Flags Vandalized.
  289. June 23, 2016: Camera captures woman ripping Donald Trump flag off New Jersey porch
  290. June 18, 2016: Female Trump supporters harassed, refused service at restaurant
  291. June 16, 2016: Legally Armed business owner confronts anti-Trump vandals
  292. June 7, 2016: Vandals Hit ‘Trump Truck’ in Scranton, PA
  293. June 4, 2016: Vandals destroy Donald Trump signs in Whatcom County
  294. June 2, 2016: Angry Mob Attacked Gay Latino Trump Supporter & Log Cabin Republican
  295. June 2, 2016: San Jose Woman Assaulted For Being a Trump Supporter
  296. June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters.
  297. May 24, 2016: NM: Trump Rally Protesters Attack Trump Supporters
  298. May 24, 2016: NM: Disabled Trump Supporter Gets Water & Bottles Thrown At
  299. May 20, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter’s Home Vandalized, Lawn Burned
  300. May 16, 2016: CA: Vandals Hit House and Truck of Trump Supporter,
  301. May 9, 2016: Left-wing arsonists torch Trump campaign sign in Hollis, NH
  302. May 9, 2016: Man says he was called a ‘Trump supporter’ before Bellingham beating
  303. April 29, 2016: Women, Children, Elderly Trump Supporters Pepper Sprayed in CA
  304. May 8, 2016: Trump Supporter Christopher Conway Attacked By AntiFa terrorists
  305. April 29, 2016: CA: Trump Protesters Beat Up Trump Supporter
  306. April 28, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten Up. Rocks Thrown at Trump Supporters
  307. April 27, 2016: CA: Girls, 8 and 11, Hit with Anti-Trump Thug’s Pepper Spray
  308. April 24, 2016: Man Arrested, Charged With Threatening To Bomb Trump Rally
  309. April 16, 2016: OR: Masked Anti-Trump Protester Spits In Trump Supporter’s Face
  310. April 16, 2016: NY: Trump Supporter Grabbed, Pushed By Anti-Trump Thugs
  311. April 13, 2016: PA: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Pittsburgh Rally
  312. April 10, 2016: WA: Trump Supporter’s Tire Slashed
  313. April 8, 2016: OR: Protesters Crash Pro-Trump Student Event, Make Threats
  314. April 6, 2016: NC: Trump Supporter Vehicle Vandalized over Trump Support
  315. April 6, 2016: RI: Vandals Key Coventry Man’s Car Bearing Trump Bumper Sticker
  316. March 29, 2016: Anti-Trump thug punches Trump supporter
  317. March 21, 2016: Man’s homemade Trump billboard destroyed in Michigan.
  318. March 19, 2016: Florida Man shatters door at Trump Jacksonville headquarters
  319. March 18, 2016: Trump stickers vandalized, students harassed at Saint Mary’s College
  320. March 18, 2016: Donald Trump supporter’s billboard burned in Egg Harbor Township
  321. March 17, 2016: Woman records herself running over Trump signs in NC
  322. March 17, 2016: Trump campaign signs stolen from a Naples home, home vandalized
  323. March 17, 2016: Violent protesters attack Trump supporters in Chicago.
  324. March 15, 2016: Vandals deface  Trump signs in Dayton Ohio.
  325. March 14, 2016: 70 Year-Old Trump Supporter Threatened, Home Vandalized
  326. March 14, 2016: Vandals target Trump supporters in College Park. “Fuck Trump”
  327. March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
  328. March 9, 2016: Trump billboard removed due to repeated vandalism in West Town IL.
  329. March 8, 2016: 3 arrested for pulling gun on Trump supporter
  330. February 29, 2016:  FL: Trump Volunteers Brutally Assaulted
  331. January 25, 2016: NH: Trump Supporter’s Sign Vandalized
  332. January 9, 2016:  Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Mass. vandalized
  333. January 5, 2016:  Jewish Trump supporter’s Trump sign vandalized with Nazi images.
  334. September 1, 2015: Texas teen says Trump is the reason he was attacked at bus stop

 

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

 

.