There Have Been 334 Reported Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Since September of 2015, there have been 334 reported hate crimes — or if you prefer, bias crimes — against supporters of President Trump.
These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, and the encouraging of violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.
- March 9, 2019: Two Women assaulted in Austin, TX over Trump hats
- February 25, 2019: Woman arrested for assaulting man wearing MAGA hat
- February 21, 2019: Trump supporter assaulted at UC-Berkeley campus
- February 18, 2019: Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing Trump hat
- November 13, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat assaulted in downtown Tucson
- October 31, 2018: Woman Threatens 11-Year-Old over Trump Halloween Costume
- October 29, 2018: Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump
- October 29, 2018: FL: Shots Fired into South Daytona Republican Party Office
- October 17, 2018: Professor calls for harassing Trump supporters
- October 16, 2018: Left-wing comedian gets physical with Trump supporter at Hooters
- October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers set on fire.
- October 10, 2018: Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’
- October 10, 2018: CNN says mobs have “right” to chase Trump supporters out of restaurants
- October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Trump Supporters
- October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump
- September 25, 2018: CNN Defends harassment of Ted Cruz
- September 25, 2018: Ted Cruz and Wife harassed out of DC restaurant
- September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event
- September 10, 2018: Hispanic Immigrant says she was spit on in Santa Monica for Trump hat.
- September 6, 2018: Black Trump Fan Booted from Bar for Wearing Trump Hat
- August 28, 2018: CA student arrested for stealing MAGA hat from classmate, slapping teacher
- August 27, 2018: “F” Trump: Flagstaff, AZ, GOP Office Vandalized
- August 19, 2018: Dad Dares Daughter To Knock Off Guy’s MAGA Hat For 100 Bucks. She Does It.
- August 18, 2018: Trump supporter assaulted by aging punk rocker.
- August 14, 2018: CNN’s Chris Cuomo encourages violence against Trump supporters.
- August 9, 2018: ‘Frozen’ Actor snatches Trump banner away from audience member
- August 4, 2018: Democrat Alison Grimes ‘Jokes’ about Rand Paul beating
- August 4, 2018: Trump supporter’s car has all 4 tires slashed in Philly.
- August 4, 2018: Antifa follow and harass Candace Owens
- August 1, 2018: Woman charged with trying to hit man with her car over Trump sticker
- July 26, 2018: Trump supporter punched in Hollywood
- July 25, 2018: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed … again.
- July 20, 2018: “Gender Fluid” Guy Spits All Over Teen’s MAGA Hat
- July 19, 2018: CA Anti-Trump Protesters Target Cafe Over Trump Support, Hurl Feces
- July 17, 2018: Uber Driver Refuses to Serve Black Conservatives Over MAGA Hat
- July 16, 2018: Mob chases pro-Trump group out of Los Angeles bar
- July 15, 2018: Social Distortion singer attacks Trump supporter
- July 13, 2018: 76-year-old man assaulted by anti-Trump thugs in San Diego.
- July 10, 2018: Man threatens to ‘curb stomp’ Trump supporter at Disneyland
- July 7, 2018: AntiFa attack peaceful Tommy Robinson supporters in San Francisco
- July 6, 2018: CNN analyst justifies violence against Trump supporters
- July 6, 2018: Long Island Man Threatened to Kill Trump Supporters
- July 6, 2018: Florida man attacked over Trump flag in yard.
- July 6, 2018: Woman threatens to stab Alan Dershowitz in heart.
- July 5, 2018: Founder of #WalkAway campaign refused service at camera store.
- July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again assaulted
- July 3, 2018: Left-wing Catholic calls for sending Trump supporters to the guillotine
- July 2, 2018: MAGA hat wearer harassed at seafood restaurant
- July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
- June 28, 2018: Co-Chair of Women for Trump Receives Death Threats
- June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
- June 16, 2018: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Kathy Griffin Show
- May 23, 2018: Tomi Lahren has water thrown at her at Minnesota restaurant
- May 14, 2018: Black man in MAGA hat harassed, threatened, called “nigger”
- April 23, 2018: Trump supporter shouted out of bar in New York.
- April 5, 2018: Orange Park, FL Trump supporter spends two hours in surgery after attack
- April 3, 2018: Woman brutally attacked in restaurant over support for Trump.
- April 1, 2018: Trump golf course sign vandalized.
- March 19, 2018: Trump supporters attacked for protesting anti-police coffee shop.
- March 17, 2018: Trump Staffer Heather Swift assaulted by ShareBlue/American Bridge
- March 16, 2018: Capitol police arrest Democrat operative over assault of Trump official
- March 15, 2018: Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob
- March 8, 2018: Female Trump supporter assaulted while staging Oscars boycott in LA
- February 27, 2018: Trump supporter threatened with knife.
- February 22, 2018: HuffPost Contributor Karen Geier calls for bombing of CPAC
- February 21, 2018: CNN publicly harrasses elderly Trump supporter as Russian plant
- February 7, 2018: Trump supporters’ home vandalized in Oceanside CA
- February 7, 2018: Democrat attested for sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr.
- January 29, 2018: Saginaw, MI businessman’s Trump sign vandalized.
- January 24, 2018: Portland, OR, Trump supporter punched in head at protest
- December 20, 2017: AntiFa terrorists assault Trump supporter outside bookstore
- December 9, 2017: Students wearing MAGA hats booted from ‘safe space’ coffee shop
- December 3, 2017: Trump supporter’ home and vehicle vandalized for second time.
- November 22, 2017: Trump-hater snatches, steals student’s MAGA hat.
- November 22, 2017: Man mistaken for Trump supporter attacked
- November 20, 2017: University of IL instructor assault Trump supporters
- November 13, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted for wearing MAGA hat.
- November 12, 2017: Blaire White attacked for wearing MAGA hat
- November 3, 2017: ‘Multicultural’ office at Providence College hosts ‘stab a Trumpkin’ display
- September 17, 2017: Trump supporter physically assault in Roosevelt High School gym.
- September 4, 2017: Georgia Teacher Kicks Out Students Over “Neo-Nazi” MAGA Shirt
- August 28, 2017: Car with Trump bumper sticker vandalized in San Francisco.
- August 28, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley
- August 28, 2017: AntiFa attack peaceful Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- August 27, 2017: Vandals deface Trump supporter’s lawn signs.
- August 24, 2017: Black Trump supporter spit at for wearing MAGA hat.
- August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter punched multiple times
- August 19, 2017: WATCH: Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston
- August 16, 2017: Anti-Trumper ‘shoots Republican neighbor twice in the head’
- July 7, 2017: Student threatened for supporting Trump.
- July 7, 2017: Man attacked for wearing MAGA hat in New York bar.
- July 5, 2017: CNN threatens to expose Trump supporter to online mob
- July 3, 2017: Philadelphia Trump supporter jumped by three men after rallies
- June 15, 2017: Shots fired at truck flying ‘MAGA’ Flag in Indiana
- June 10, 2017: Trump supporter beaten in Seattle.
- June 10, 2017: AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia
- June 7, 2017: HuffPo: ‘Inherent Value’ in Violence Against Trump Supporters
- June 7, 2017: Veterans wife violently beaten for voting for Trump
- June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
- May 19, 2017: Man arrested for multiple acts of anti-Trump vandalism.
- May 12, 2017: Video: Trump Supporters Assaulted at Minnesota Capitol
- May 8, 2017: TN Woman Arrested for Trying to Run GOP Congressman’s Car Off Road
- April 23, 2017: AntiFa arrested for assault in DC.
- April 19. 2017: MSNBC Analyst Calls for ISIS Bombing of Trump Property
- April 15, 2017: AntiFa assault Trump supporter with bike lock.
- April 14, 2017: Two arrested for burning Trump sign in Maryland
- March 27, 2017: Pro-Trump march organizer pepper-sprayed by protester
- March 20, 2017: Violent kids hit Trump supporter in face with skateboard
- March 19, 2017: MAGA hat wearer kicked out of bar
- March 15, 2017: Student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
- March 14, 2017: Young Trump supporters harassed online as Nazis
- March 9, 2017: FL man punched in face after over Trump bumper sticker
- March 7, 2017: Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) son arrested for hurling smoke bomb
- March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
- March 5, 2017: Leftist rioters crash peaceful pro-Trump rally with tasers
- March 4, 2017: Left-wing rioters attack peaceful pro-Trump rally at Berkeley
- March 1, 2017: Trump supporter’s car vandalized in Oregon
- February 27, 2017: Flier in North Carolina calls on mobs to assault Trump supporters
- February 26, 2017: Trump supporter’s house egged three times in New York
- February 26, 2017: Female Trump supporter assaulted in Hollywood
- February 25, 2017: Ohio man assaulted by anti-Trump mob
- February 16, 2017: Kansas City man with AR-15 taunts Trump supporter,
- February 15, 2017: Hateful messages found on Trump supporter’s historic Denver home
- February 13, 2017: Black Trump supporter’s home vandalized with “KKK’
- February 10, 2017: Black Lives Matter threatens to smash woman’s laptop
- February 10, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley as police do nothing
- February 9, 2017: Man arrested for attacking Trump supporter in California
- February 8, 2017: Multiple incidents of anti-Trump graffiti in North Carolina.
- February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
- February 7, 2017: Oceanside, CA Vandals deface home and Trump sign
- February 6, 2017: 6th grader wearing Trump hat attacked on school bus, suspended
- February 4, 2017: School suspends victim after he is beaten for wearing MAGA hat
- February 2, 2017: Trump supporter attacked in street in Berkeley
- February 1, 2017 AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- January 31, 2017: Portland Trump Supporter Beaten Unconscious
- January 31, 2017: Pike/Pine New Year’s Eve ‘red baseball cap’ assault reported
- January 31, 2017: Video shows Trump supporter knocked unconscious
- January 30, 2017: Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
- January 29, 2017: Protesters damage Trump supporter’s vehicle in Eugene, OR
- January 29, 2017: WA Trump Supporter House, Vehicle and Camper Vandalized
- January 27, 2017: Donald Trump Campaign Sign Set On Fire In Hull, MA
- January 26, 2017: Actor Shia LeBeouf arrested for shoving Trump supporter
- January 24, 2017: Gold Star family members claim assault at Inauguration
- January 24, 2017: Woman harassed, spit on by anti-Trump protesters
- January 23, 2017: Golden Trump Graffiti Sprayed Onto Bentley in Queens
- January 23, 2017: WATCH woman harass Trump supporter on flight
- January 22, 2017: Frank Luntz Recounts Hotel Assault by Trump Inauguration Protester
- January 22, 2017: CA Woman Slashes Trump Sign Because it ‘Ruined Her Chill’: Police
- January 22, 2017: Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC
- January 20, 2017: Trump supporter coat slashed at Inauguration
- January 20, 2017: Trump Supporter Suckerpunched at Deploraball
- January 20, 2017: Anti-Trump protester lights Trump supporter’s hair on fire.
- January 20, 2017: Trump supporter says she feels ‘hurt’ after being spit on, called racist
- January 17, 2017: Wilmington, NC, car vandalized with swastika over Trump sticker
- January 16, 2017: ‘Project Veritas’ Exposes Groups Planning Violent Disruptions At Inauguration, Chemical Attack at ‘Deploraball’
- January 5, 2017: Thugs kidnap, beat, and torture 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
- January 4, 2017: Santa Rosa, CA: Man Verbally Abused for Wearing Trump T-Shirt
- December 23, 2016: Bryn Mawr Trump Supporter Harassed Until She Drops Out
- November 22, 2016: Trump supporter victim of third hate crime in Montgomery County
- December 22, 2016: Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue flight by college professor
- December 20, 2016: Foley, AL, deputies investigate rash of anti-Trump vandalism
- December 18, 2016: Trump electors face countless death threats
- December 15, 2016: Cornell College Republicans president assaulted, called ‘racist bitch’
- December 13, 2016: $300,000 car torched over Trump signs
- December 8, 2016: Man in Ithaca, NY, kills UPS Driver believing driver was Trump
- December 5, 2016: Corvette with Trump sticker trashed in MD
- December 5, 2016: Truck painted with anti-Trump slogans, set on fire in Madison, WI
- December 1, 2016: Donora, PA: 69-year-old woman assaulted over support for Trump
- November 30, 2016: Rockville, MD Trump supporter’s car vandalized with swastika
- November 30, 2016: FL: Navy veteran’s home torched, tagged with anti-Trump graffiti
- November 26, 2016: Anti-Trump thugs vandalize jeep, American flag
- November 21, 2016: Trump supporter refused service at DC bar, assaulted outside
- November 20, 2016: Woman sentenced for anti-Trump graffiti
- November 18, 2016: Car set on fire in Portland
- November 18, 2016: Actor Michael Shannon: Time for Trump voters to die
- November 16, 2016: Man gunned down outside bar after joke about voting for Trump
- November 16, 2016: MD Student wearing Trump hat punched, kicked to ground
- November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
- November 15, 2016: Lexington, KY man’s car vandalized for Trump sticker
- November 15, 2016: Trump supporter’s Mustang set on fire in Santa Maria, CA
- November 15, 2016: ‘My Pro-Trump Stickers, Flags Got my Tires Slashed,’ Says NJ Man
- November 15, 2016: Boston Man assaulted outside bar
- November 14, 2016: Polson, MT GOP headquarters vandalized
- November 14, 2016: Portland, OR, man’s car attacked by anti-Trump thugs
- November 14, 2016: Anti-Trump Woman Throws Coffee on Trump Supporters
- November 14, 2016: Trailer park in FL vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti
- November 12, 2016: 2 Men Attack Trump Supporter in Meriden, CT
- November 12, 2016: ‘Fuck Trump’ Spray painted 3 times on Phoenix, AZ, home
- November 12, 2016: Man in MAGA hat attacked by New York subway rider.
- November 11, 2016: Man beaten by mob for voting for Trump
- November 11, 2016: FL Student Charged With Battery After Punching Trump Supporter
- November 11, 2016: TX, Southwest University Trump supporter’s car vandalized
- November 11, 2016: Redwood City, CA: Female High School Student Attacked
- November 11, 2016: BLM Activist Arrested for Assaulting 74 Year-Old Trump Supporter
- November 11, 2016: Mother emotionally abuses child for “voting” for Trump.
- November 10, 2016: Student Trump supporter attacked at Woodside High School
- November 10, 2016: Black Trump Supporter Attacked at NYC College
- November 10, 2016: CA: 82-year-old Discovers ‘Fuck Trump’, ‘666’ Spray Painted on Car
- November 10, 2016: Va. GOP headquarters vandalized amid anti-Trump protests
- November 10, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals hit Old Chapel Hill, NC, Cemetery gazebo, path
- November 10, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten in Chicago Street, Recorded on Video
- November 10, 2016: Palm Bay, FL, student punches classmate over Trump sign
- November 9, 2016: Trump supporter’s dog brutally attacked by anti-Trump thugs
- November 9, 2016: TX: Anti-Trump Protester Punches Trump Supporter
- November 9, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals target Lansing, MI, building
- November 9, 2016: Stafford, TX student says he was attacked for supporting Trump
- November 9, 2016: Trump supporters car vandalized in Tuscon, AZ
- November 9, 2016: BMW with Trump sticker vandalized in Fort Myers, FL, community
- November 9, 2016: 16-year-old Trump supporter BULLIED, CAR VANDALIZED
- November 8, 2016: Man Attacks FEMALE TRUMP SUPPORTER at Florida Polling Station
- November 8, 2016: NYPD Investigating Tires Slashing On Hasidic Trump Supporters Van
- November 8, 2016: Matlacha, FL: Woman’s Trump Sign, Art Gallery Vandalized
- November 8, 2016: Cornell College Republicans female president assaulted
- November 7, 2016: Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat
- November 6, 2016: 72-year-old Trump Supporter robbed of Trump sign, injured
- November 6, 2016: VIDEO: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
- November 6, 2016: MA school spray painted with “Kill Your Local Trump Supporter”
- November 6, 2016: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
- November 5, 2016: CA: Black Trump Supporter Is Told “Ni**as Like You Should Be Killed”
- November 5, 2016: Rock Island, IL, Republican office vandalized with spray paint
- November 4, 2016: Trump Denver, CO, headquarters hit with second act of vandalism
- November 4, 2016: Trump’s Denver, CO, Campaign Office Vandalized
- November 4, 2016: NC GOP Headquarters Vandalized with Anti-Trump Graffiti
- November 3, 2016: Vandals continue to attack Trump headquarters in Ukiah, CA
- November 2, 2016: Evanston, IL, man’s Donald Trump sign burned on his front lawn
- November 1, 2016: Denver, CO, Arsonist Sets Trump Campaign Sign On Fire
- October 31, 2016: ID: 100’s of Pro-Trump Signs Destroyed. Swastikas. Car Keyed.
- October 31, 2016: St. Cloud, FL, Trump signs vandalized with racist stickers
- October 31, 2016: East Stroudsburg, PA, Church Hit With Anti-Trump Graffiti
- October 29, 2016: VA: Leesburg Neighborhood Tagged With Anti-Trump Graffiti
- October 28, 2016: Homeless woman guarding Trump’s Walk of Fame star assaulted
- October 28, 2016: CA: Truck Vandalized Because Of Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker
- October 28, 2016: Trump signs vandalized in Quincy, IL.
- October 27, 2016: Platteville, WI, man arrested for torching Trump sign
- October 27, 2016: Vandals run over Trump signs, owner flattens their tires with nails
- October 26, 2016: University of Pittsburgh Trump Supporters Campaign Table Flipped
- October 26, 2016: Gainesville homes with Trump signs vandalized with swastikas
- October 26, 2016: Man caught on camera trashing Trump yard sign in Jacksonville, FL
- October 25, 2016: Grant, AL, Trump supporter’s Cadillac trashed
- October 25, 2016: Battle Creek. MI man says Trump yard signs vandalized
- October 25, 2016: Trump supporter attacked at BLM protest over Trump hat
- October 24, 2016: Trump sign, vehicle vandalized at Reno gun shop
- October 20, 2016: Provo, UT: Trump signs damaged, defaced with vulgar graffiti; vandals damaged front door, two vehicles painting signs and property with profanity along with “#FeelTheBurn” and “AmeriKKKa”.
- October 18, 2016: Cape Coral, FL, man arrested for running over Trump sign
- October 18, 2016: Trump signs spray painted with swastikas in Cape Coral, FL
- October 17, 2016: WI Woman mistakes town meeting for Donald Trump rally and smears 30 cars with peanut butter in protest
- October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
- October 16, 2016: 17 vehicles vandalized at Trump rally in Bangor, Maine.
- October 16, 2016: Campaign of terror launched against Trump supporter in TX.
- October 15, 2016: MN, Trump Supporter’s Lawn Salted, Sign Torched
- October 15, 2016: Maui, HI, Trump supporter’s home egged by vandals
- October 15, 2016: Texarkana AR, Woman’s Trump signs burned in arson attack
- October 13, 2016: Gay Couple Backing Trump Receives Threats and Barbs in Ohio
- October 13, 2016: Trump Mobile vandalized in Walled Lake, MI
- October 12, 2016: Streak of vandalized Trump signs ‘unprecedented’
- October 12, 2016: Surveillance Photos Released in Trump Sign Vandalism Investigation
- October 10, 2016: IN GOP office windows broken by bricks aimed at Trump signs.
- October 3, 2016: Hillary supporters attack Trump-supporting woman
- October 3, 2016: Trump billboard defaced with swastikas.
- September 28, 2016: IL: Anti-Trump Vandalism Outside Polish Center
- September 27, 2016: Trump supporter threatened over MAGA hat”
- September 26, 2016: Trump-supporting Minnesota co-ed says she was ‘assaulted’
- September 25, 2016: Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
- September 18, 2016: Trump supporter beaten in El Cajon.
- August 20, 2016: Trump supporters harassed and spit on in Minneapolis
- August 20, 2016: Hillary Supporters Attack Old Woman Trump Supporter Minneapolis
- August 20, 2016: Leftist Activists Assault Trump Supporters in Violent ‘Gauntlet
- August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
- August 18, 2016: Cancer Survivor Attacked at Garage Sale Over Support for Trump
- August 12, 2016: Twitter Video Purports to Show Trump Supporter Assaulted
- August 9, 2016: FL: Trump signs in Arlington vandalized with ‘KKK’
- August 9, 2016: Woman charged with Trump sign vandalism in Lawrence, MA
- August 9, 2016: Man’s Trump T-shirt sparked crowbar attack, cops say
- August 8, 2016: NH: Trump Campaign Sign Torched Near Nashua
- August 7, 2016: Pro-Trump ‘installation’ torched on Staten Island
- August 7, 2016: TX: Woman’s Home Vandalized Because Of Trump Signs
- August 6, 2016: Massachusetts woman vandalizes Trump sign, tries to run down owner.
- August 5, 2016: Big Trump sign vandalized in Haverhill
- August 3, 2016: New Jersey woman faces months-long campaign of terror
- August 1, 2016: Video: Mob Violently Ejects Trump Supporter From New York City Park
- August 1, 2016: CA: Trump Supporters Pushed Out of San Francisco Bar Zeitgeist
- August 1, 2016: Kalamazoo man finds Trump campaign sign burned on lawn
- July 31, 2016: WATCH: Clinton Supporter Lights Flag On Fire, Attacks Trump Supporter
- July 27, 2016: OH: Black Trump Supporter Shot at Cleveland Bar
- July 11, 2016: Brooklyn: Vandal attacks Trump-fan’s home
- July 7, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter Ambushed, Broken Arm
- July 1, 2016: Black Teenage Trump supporter in Atlanta receives death threats
- June 29, 2016: Virginia Family’s Trump Sign, American Flags Vandalized.
- June 23, 2016: Camera captures woman ripping Donald Trump flag off New Jersey porch
- June 18, 2016: Female Trump supporters harassed, refused service at restaurant
- June 16, 2016: Legally Armed business owner confronts anti-Trump vandals
- June 7, 2016: Vandals Hit ‘Trump Truck’ in Scranton, PA
- June 4, 2016: Vandals destroy Donald Trump signs in Whatcom County
- June 2, 2016: Angry Mob Attacked Gay Latino Trump Supporter & Log Cabin Republican
- June 2, 2016: San Jose Woman Assaulted For Being a Trump Supporter
- June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters.
- May 24, 2016: NM: Trump Rally Protesters Attack Trump Supporters
- May 24, 2016: NM: Disabled Trump Supporter Gets Water & Bottles Thrown At
- May 20, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter’s Home Vandalized, Lawn Burned
- May 16, 2016: CA: Vandals Hit House and Truck of Trump Supporter,
- May 9, 2016: Left-wing arsonists torch Trump campaign sign in Hollis, NH
- May 9, 2016: Man says he was called a ‘Trump supporter’ before Bellingham beating
- April 29, 2016: Women, Children, Elderly Trump Supporters Pepper Sprayed in CA
- May 8, 2016: Trump Supporter Christopher Conway Attacked By AntiFa terrorists
- April 29, 2016: CA: Trump Protesters Beat Up Trump Supporter
- April 28, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten Up. Rocks Thrown at Trump Supporters
- April 27, 2016: CA: Girls, 8 and 11, Hit with Anti-Trump Thug’s Pepper Spray
- April 24, 2016: Man Arrested, Charged With Threatening To Bomb Trump Rally
- April 16, 2016: OR: Masked Anti-Trump Protester Spits In Trump Supporter’s Face
- April 16, 2016: NY: Trump Supporter Grabbed, Pushed By Anti-Trump Thugs
- April 13, 2016: PA: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Pittsburgh Rally
- April 10, 2016: WA: Trump Supporter’s Tire Slashed
- April 8, 2016: OR: Protesters Crash Pro-Trump Student Event, Make Threats
- April 6, 2016: NC: Trump Supporter Vehicle Vandalized over Trump Support
- April 6, 2016: RI: Vandals Key Coventry Man’s Car Bearing Trump Bumper Sticker
- March 29, 2016: Anti-Trump thug punches Trump supporter
- March 21, 2016: Man’s homemade Trump billboard destroyed in Michigan.
- March 19, 2016: Florida Man shatters door at Trump Jacksonville headquarters
- March 18, 2016: Trump stickers vandalized, students harassed at Saint Mary’s College
- March 18, 2016: Donald Trump supporter’s billboard burned in Egg Harbor Township
- March 17, 2016: Woman records herself running over Trump signs in NC
- March 17, 2016: Trump campaign signs stolen from a Naples home, home vandalized
- March 17, 2016: Violent protesters attack Trump supporters in Chicago.
- March 15, 2016: Vandals deface Trump signs in Dayton Ohio.
- March 14, 2016: 70 Year-Old Trump Supporter Threatened, Home Vandalized
- March 14, 2016: Vandals target Trump supporters in College Park. “Fuck Trump”
- March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
- March 9, 2016: Trump billboard removed due to repeated vandalism in West Town IL.
- March 8, 2016: 3 arrested for pulling gun on Trump supporter
- February 29, 2016: FL: Trump Volunteers Brutally Assaulted
- January 25, 2016: NH: Trump Supporter’s Sign Vandalized
- January 9, 2016: Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Mass. vandalized
- January 5, 2016: Jewish Trump supporter’s Trump sign vandalized with Nazi images.
- September 1, 2015: Texas teen says Trump is the reason he was attacked at bus stop
