There Have Been 334 Reported Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Since September of 2015, there have been 334 reported hate crimes — or if you prefer, bias crimes — against supporters of President Trump.

These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, and the encouraging of violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.

Please email jnolte@breitbart.com with any updates or anything you think deserves to be added to this list. Also, if you see errors — duplicate postings or events misinterpreted as bias crimes on Trump supporters, please let us know. Unlike the establishment media, we want this list accurate and fact-based.

