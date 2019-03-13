Watch: Donald Trump Receives a Briefing on Drug Trafficking on the Southern Border

President Donald Trump is scheduled to get a briefing from law enforcement officials Wednesday on the drug trafficking on the Southern border.

The event takes place at the White House and is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. EST.

According to the White House, the following individuals are expected to attend:

Trump administration

President Donald J. Trump

Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor

Jim Carroll, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, Drug Enforcement Administration

Thomas Alexander, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counternarcotics and Global Threats, Department of Defense

External participants



Matt Allen, Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Sheriff Tony Childress, Livingston Country, IL

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County, MA

Steve Marshall, Attorney General of Alabama

Mike McDaniel, Director, Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA)

Gilbert Orrantia, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security

Todd Owens, Office of Field Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Carla Provost, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol