Watch: Donald Trump Receives a Briefing on Drug Trafficking on the Southern Border

President Donald Trump is scheduled to get a briefing from law enforcement officials Wednesday on the drug trafficking on the Southern border.
The event takes place at the White House and is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. EST.
According to the White House, the following individuals are expected to attend:
Trump administration
President Donald J. Trump
Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor
Jim Carroll, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy
Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, Drug Enforcement Administration
Thomas Alexander, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counternarcotics and Global Threats, Department of Defense
External participants
Matt Allen, Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Sheriff Tony Childress, Livingston Country, IL
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County, MA
Steve Marshall, Attorney General of Alabama
Mike McDaniel, Director, Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA)
Gilbert Orrantia, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security
Todd Owens, Office of Field Operations Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Carla Provost, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol
