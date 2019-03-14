Democrats’ Latest Plan Gives Amnesty to Already Deported DACA Illegals

The latest wage-crushing, mass immigration initiative by House Democrats would allow already deported illegal aliens to apply for amnesty to permanently resettle in the United States.

A new plan by House Democrats known as the “Dream and Protection Act” gives amnesty to nearly three million illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Aside from the nearly three million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens who would be able to permanently stay in the U.S. — providing a flooded market with lower wages for the business lobby — the amnesty would be extended to the nearly 500,000 foreign nationals who are currently living in the country on Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The amnesty is so expansive that even DACA-eligible and DACA-enrolled illegal aliens who have already been deported from the U.S. would be allowed to apply for amnesty and eventually permanently resettle back in the country.

Democrats’ plan would give a full pathway to American citizenship to all eligible and enrolled DACA illegal aliens, as well as TPS foreign nationals, a voting population that could be added to the U.S. electorate over the course of the next decade so long as beneficiaries meet low-level educational and work requirements.

The DACA amnesty plan does not include an end to chain migration, the country’s current policy whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. Five years of chain migration — which makes up about 77 percent of all annual legal immigration — adds more people to the American population than one year of American births. Similarly, the New York Times has noted, chain migration has been used to bring entire foreign villages to the country.

Under the Democrats’ latest amnesty, nearly three million DACA illegal aliens and TPS foreign nationals would be allowed to each bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. thanks to chain migration.

Should each amnesty beneficiary bring six foreign relatives to the U.S. over the next decade or so, this would be a total population of more than 16 million foreign nationals who benefited from the amnesty.

The Democrats’ amnesty plan would also crush wage gains that America’s working and middle class have enjoyed in President Trump’s “Hire American” economy – a bonus for the big business lobby and corporate interests who prefer a low-wage economy with decreased labor costs.

.@JessicaV_CIS: "Controlling immigration is not going to lead to labor shortages … it will lead to higher wages." https://t.co/MvXZtbHHwQ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 13, 2019

Every one percent increase in the immigrant composition of an American workers’ occupation reduces their weekly wages by about 0.5 percent, researcher Steven Camarotta has found. This means the average native-born American worker today has their weekly wages reduced by perhaps 8.5 percent because of current legal immigration levels.

In a state like Florida, where immigrants make up about 25.4 percent of the labor force, American workers have their weekly wages reduced by about 12.5 percent. In California, where immigrants make up 34 percent of the labor force, American workers’ weekly wages are reduced by potentially 17 percent.

Likewise, every one percent increase in the immigrant composition of low-skilled U.S. occupations reduces wages by about 0.8 percent. Should 15 percent of low-skilled jobs be held by foreign-born workers, it would reduce the wages of native-born American workers by perhaps 12 percent.

In the last decade alone, the U.S. admitted ten million legal immigrants, forcing American workers to compete against a growing population of low-wage foreign workers. Meanwhile, if legal immigration continues, there will be 69 million foreign-born residents living in the U.S. by 2060. This would represent an unprecedented electoral gain for the Left, as Democrats win about 90 percent of congressional districts where the foreign-born population exceeds the national average.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.