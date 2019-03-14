President Donald Trump dismissed Senate Republicans on Thursday who vowed to block his decision to declare a State of Emergency on the border.

“I don’t know what the vote will be, it doesn’t matter, I’ll probably have to veto and it’s not going to be overturned,” Trump said.

The president commented on the issue during a visit with the Irish Prime Minister at the White House.

Several Republicans announced their decision to join Senate Democrats by voting against the president to block his national emergency order.

Currently, Senators Mitt Romney, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, and Lisa Murkowski have said they will vote against the president’s declaration.

Romney argued in a statement that his vote with Democrats was “not a vote against border security” but to stop Executive Overreach by the president.

But Trump disagreed.

“The legal scholars all say it’s totally constitutional,” he said. “It’s very important, it’s really a border security vote. It’s pure and simple it’s a vote for border security its a vote for no crime.”