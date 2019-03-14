President Donald Trump mocked Beto O’Rourke’s presidential run announcement Thursday, suggesting that the 2020 candidate might be crazy.

The president appeared to be commenting on O’Rourke’s video released Thursday morning announcing his decision to run for president in 2020.

“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement,” Trump said. “I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just how he acts?’ I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I watched him a little while this morning… I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it. I’m sure you’ll agree. ”

Trump commented on O’Rourke during a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

Trump declined to answer a question of whether O’Rourke was a stronger candidate for Democrats in 2020 than former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I just say, whoever it is I’ll take him or her on,” he concluded. “Whoever it is it makes no difference to me whatsoever.”