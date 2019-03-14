Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition members clashed with Code Pink activists in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s front office Thursday over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s support for Sharia Law.

Rabbi Aryeh Spero led a pro-Israel organized sit-in at Pelosi’s office Thursday, highlighting the Speaker’s failure to condemn antisemitism from Rep. Ilhan Omar and more broadly in the House of Representatives.

After pro-Israel participants at the event flowed into the front of Pelosi’s congressional office, some from the Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition (MEWC) began challenging two leftist Code Pink activists who made their way in to counter the pro-Israel participants.

The pro-Israel side chanted “Stand with Israel” and the opposition began shouting back “Stand with Ilhan,” referring to the representative who has made repeated antisemitic remarks.

A pink-clad counter-protester shouting “Stand with Ilhan” brandished a “Stop Islamophobia” sign.

One Code Pink activist challenged a MEWC member, “Do you defend the rights of Palestinians?” The MEWC woman shot back, “They have to defend themselves like I defend myself.”

The Code Pink protesters mocked the women challenging them.

“Female genital mutilation has practice in this country,” MEWC board member Marilyn Matrisciana pressed to the activists, stating that Rep. Omar “is totally for this.” She contended that Omar has supported “Sharia Law ideas” and “she’s not for women.”

One of the pink-clad activists mocked Matrisciana’s contention that the United States was founded on biblical principles.

That same Code Pink activist then ridiculed Matrisciana for warning of Sharia Law with giggles saying, “How do I sign up to be a Sharia Law person?”

Another Code Pink activist took a shot at Matrisciana: “Why don’t you pray at the Wailing Wall if women are so free?” an apparent reference to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where both men and women come to pray.

