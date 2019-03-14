The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), one of the country’s most well-funded “anti-hate” organizations, announced Thursday that it has fired its founder Morris Dees, suggesting in a statement that misconduct played a role in the decision.

“Effective yesterday, Morris Dees’ employment at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was terminated. As a civil rights organization, the SPLC is committed to ensuring that the conduct of our staff reflects the mission of the organization and the values we hope to instill in the world,” SPLC president Richard Cohen said in a statement. When one of our own fails to meet those standards, no matter his or her role in the organization, we take it seriously and must take appropriate action.”

“Today we announced a number of immediate, concrete next steps we’re taking, including bringing in an outside organization to conduct a comprehensive assessment of our internal climate and workplace practices, to ensure that our talented staff is working in the environment that they deserve – one in which all voices are heard and all staff members are respected,” he added.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Dees’ biography no longer appears on the Montgomery-based organization’s website. In a statement to the Associated Press, Dees said his dismissal involved a personnel issue and called the SPLC a “wonderful” organization. He said he wishes the organization luck.

Dees, a Montgomery-based lawyer, co-founded the SPLC in 1971.

The development comes as observers say the organization’s credibility has eroded, in part, due to its overzealous inclusion of conservatives groups to its “hate list.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.