Watch Live: Senate Votes on Resolution to End Trump National Emergency

The Senate will vote on a resolution that would end President Donald Trump’s national emergency to build a wall along the southern border.

The Senate will vote a resolution that would end the president’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. The House passed the resolution in February, with the help of 13 Republicans.

At least seven Senate Republicans have already come out against Trump’s national emergency, which includes Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Lee (R-UT), Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“This is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core,” Romney said in a statement on Thursday. “For the Executive Branch to override a law passed by Congress would make it the ultimate power rather than a balancing power.”

These senators have said they oppose any form of executive overreach, which includes former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal alien amnesty.

However, one federal district judge ruled in August 2018 that DACA was illegal, whereas many lawyers have argued that Trump has the authority under the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to reappropriate money to build the wall.

Romney’s announcement comes as a Morning Consult/Politico poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of Republican voters would more likely vote for a candidate if they backed Trump’s national emergency on the border.

In an interview with Breitbart News this week, President Trump said he found it “hard to believe” that any Republican would vote against his efforts to secure the border.