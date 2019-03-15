Bernie Sanders Receives Stitches After Cutting Head on Shower Door

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cut his head on a glass shower door and received stitches Friday, according to an announcement from his campaign.

While the 77-year-old was given seven stitches, Sanders also received a “clean bill of health” and is set to attend all previously scheduled meetings and campaign events.

Arianna Jones, a Sanders spokeswoman, said the 2020 presidential candidate went to a walk-in clinic “out of precaution.”

“The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events — joining a group of approximately 20 local clergy for breakfast this morning — and looks forward to joining a roundtable with South Carolinians this afternoon to discuss how we can provide high-quality affordable health care for all,” Jones added.

The statement from the campaign also made it clear that Sanders only cut his head on the shower door and did not fall.

Sanders is currently slated to headline another campaign rally Saturday in Nevada.