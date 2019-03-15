Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says the lawsuit that some Sandy Hook families brought against Remington is a way of “holding gun manufacturers accountable.”

The lawsuit was filed in October 2014, only to be dismissed two years later. The dismissal was appealed, and on March 14, 2019, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled it could proceed.

The suit targets Remington, the parent company of Bushmaster Firearms. The Sandy Hook Elementary School attacker used a Bushmaster AR-15, which he stole from his mother. He killed her while she slept, then went to the school, where he killed 26 others.

Murphy praised the lawsuit against Remington, tweeting:

Families who lost loved ones in Newtown will have their day in court. This is an important step toward holding gun manufacturers accountable. https://t.co/WFfHV2izVU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2019

On February 13, 2015, Breitbart News reported the findings of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission Report. That report revealed that the Sandy Hook attacker carried out his heinous deeds during approximately nine minutes wherein there was no armed response. The attacker arrived at the school at 9:30, and the first officer did not arrive until nine minutes later.

The attacker had time on his side.

