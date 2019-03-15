Donald Trump: ‘God Bless All’ Victims of New Zealand Mosque Massacres

President Donald Trump extended condolences on Friday to the victims of the mosque massacres in New Zealand.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured,” he wrote on Twitter. “The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

The alleged gunman, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist, live-streamed his killing spree and released an 87-page manifesto to maximize attention to his actions.

The White House also condemned the massacre in a statement.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack in Christchurch,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement sent to reporters. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, also extended sympathies to the victims and their families.

“49 innocent people were slaughtered in their place of worship during the terrorist attack on Christchurch Mosques,” she wrote. “We join New Zealand and Muslim communities around the world in condemnation of this evil as we pray for the families of each victim and grieve together.”

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019