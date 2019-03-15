President Donald Trump vetoed a bill designed to block his emergency declaration at the Southern Border on Friday, in a ceremony at the White House.

“Today, I am vetoing this resolution,” Trump said. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it.”

The president defied Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressional Democrats, and the “dirty dozen” Senate Republicans who joined them.

He described the Congressional attempt to stop him as a “dangerous” and “reckless” resolution that was “against reality.”

Trump said that over a million illegal immigrants and migrants were set to rush the border.

“It is definitely a national emergency, rarely have we had a national emergency,” Trump said. “People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is.”

The president reminded the public that the United States was also beset by an enormous influx of asylum claims fueled by smugglers trying to crash the system.

He also noted that despite record numbers of apprehensions at the border, there was not enough space to detain them all.

“We’re bursting at the seams, we can only hold so much,” he said.

Trump denounced Democrats for refusing to work with him to change the immigration and asylum laws.

“In 15 minutes, we could make a deal,” he said.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen,and Attorney General William Barr, as well as members of law enforcement and Angel parents.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud than to be standing next to you today,” Pence said.