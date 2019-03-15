Jeb Bush Urges 2020 Republican Primary Challenge to Donald Trump

Former failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush believes that someone should challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I think someone should run just because Republicans ought to be given a choice…” Bush said in an interview with CNN contributor David Axelrod.

Bush acknowledged that it would be difficult for a Republican to challenge Trump, but believed it would be good for conservatism.

“It’s hard to beat a sitting President, but to have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative, I think it’s important,” he continued.

Axelrod teased the quote ahead of his interview with Bush that will be aired on Saturday night.

Bush spent $150 million in his attempt to win the 2016 Republican presidential primary but was stomped by Trump, who ran as an insider challenging the Republican establishment.