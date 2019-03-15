North Carolina County Declares ‘Gun Sanctuary’ Status

North Carolina’s Cherokee County declared “Gun Sanctuary” status and will not enforce gun control that infringes on the Second Amendment.

The resolution declaring “Gun Sanctuary” was posted on Facebook by Cherokee County Commissioner CB McKinnon. The resolution affirms that the right to keep and bear arms comes from God, not government. It explains that Second Amendment rights are one of many natural rights on which the Constitution of our Republic stands.

The resolution says, “Natural Law Rights, given to each of us by Our Creator, are the basis of our Constitution by which they are protected and secured to each of us. Natural Law Rights, including that of self-protection, are guaranteed by our Laws, our History, and our Traditions.”

The Miami Herald reports that the resolution means Cherokee County “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing…laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms.”