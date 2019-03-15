Report: Trump Trade Deal Meeting with China Pushing into April

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was forecasted for March, may now happen in April, according to a new report.

Three people were anonymously cited in a Bloomberg report as saying the Trump-Xi meeting to hammer out final, finer details to close out a trade deal between the two nations will more likely happen in April than March, if it happens at all.

Trump said only that a meeting with Xi to work out the “finer points” of a trade deal would “probably” take place in March at Mar-a-Lago. He said so at the close of a late-February round of intensive meetings between U.S. and Chinese trade officials in Washington, DC.

The two leaders last met December 1 at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Argentina where they agreed to a 90-day tariff increase truce and intensive trade negotiations toward an ultimate deal. A March 1 deadline that would have brought a new set of U.S. tariff increases on Chinese goods was delayed in late February around the time Trump indicated there would be a meeting with Xi in March to finalize some form of a deal.

This week Trump offered continued hope for a U.S.-China trade agreement tempered with the chance that it could still fall through. “I want the deal to be right,” he said Wednesday, adding that “China very much wants to make a deal” and he’s “not in a hurry” on the deal.

