Lincoln the goat, 3, was elected the official “pet mayor” of Fair Haven, Vermont, with 13 votes.

The Nubian goat narrowly beat out Sammie Viger, a Boston Terrier, who fell just short with 11 votes. The remainder of the 53 counted votes were spread amongst a 16-animal candidacy.

While Fair Haven does not have a human mayor, Town Manager Joe Gunter held the election to encourage children to get involved in local politics — and raise money for a new playground in the process. Unfortunately, the $5 donations to submit a pet for candidacy only raised about $100, with approximately $79,900 to go.

Still, Lincoln perfectly suits today’s political climate; while being sworn in, Lincoln reacted to his newly official status by immediately defecating on stage. The Fair Haven police chief reportedly rushed in, armed with broom and dust pan to save the furry politician any further embarrassment.

While free from any duties of office, Lincoln spends his time with fellow Nubian goat Lucy at their owner’s residence. Meanwhile, Fair Haven continues its efforts at fundraising on a GoFundMe proudly showcasing their new hircine leader.