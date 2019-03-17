Donald Trump Floats Government Action Against ‘Saturday Night Live’

President Donald Trump again expressed his frustration with Saturday Night Live for their bias against his presidency.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,'” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Like an advertisement without consequences.”

Saturday Night Live aired a rerun of their Christmas special mocking President Trump last weekend.

Trump also criticized the late-night comedy shows for their bias, suggesting that the government investigate the establishment news and entertainment channels.

“Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?” he asked. “There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia!”

Trump boasted that he continued to get high approval ratings, despite the flood of biased news coverage and comedy attacking his presidency.

“Such one-sided media coverage, most of it Fake News,” he wrote. “Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry!”

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019