President Donald Trump urged Fox News to keep fighting to defend their top opinion talent, from organized boycotts targeting Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson.

“Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves!”

Watch – Leftist activist gathered outside Fox News’ New York headquarters last week to demand advertisers “Drop Fox”:

Fox News did not air Pirro’s Saturday evening show after she questioned the patriotism of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim who wears a hijab.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro asked on her show.

The president blasted the “Fake News Media” for trying to cut down the top-rated conservative news channel.

“The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country,” Trump wrote.

Watch – Protesters dressed as bananas try to harass Tucker Carlson last Friday in Washington, DC:

Trump commented on Fox’s programming after Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace accused the president of inciting white supremacists with his rhetoric, in an interview with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“The president is not a white supremacist. I’m not sure how many times we have to say that,” Mulvaney replied.

Trump said that Fox News should not try to be politically correct to silence their leftist establishment critics.

“Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country,” he said.

