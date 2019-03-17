Donald Trump: John McCain Peddled Fake Dossier ‘Garbage’ to Media and FBI

President Donald Trump ripped the late Senator John McCain on Sunday for passing on the bogus opposition dossier to the FBI and the media.

Trump mocked McCain for being “last in his class” after reading reports that the deceased senator and his associate David Kramer helped spread the dossier compiled by Christopher Steel to reporters and government officials.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” he wrote on Twitter. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual).

Trump recalled that media outlets in 2016 did not publish details from the unverified dossier until after the election.

“Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” he wrote.

Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019