Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attend Church on St. Patrick’s Day

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended church on Sunday, on the feast of St. Patrick.

The couple attended services at St. John’s Episcopal church, a small church across from Lafayette Park outside the White House. Rev. Bruce McPherson, the interim rector, welcomed the first couple outside the church.

The President spent Thursday honoring St. Patrick’s Day with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar and praised the Irish at a White House reception.

“I know many Irish people and they are inspiring. They’re sharp, they’re smart, they’re great, and they are brutal enemies, right?” he said “So you have to keep them as your friend. Always keep them as your friend. You don’t want to fight with the Irish. It’s too tough. It’s too bloody.”

Trump last went to church in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve at the National Cathedral.