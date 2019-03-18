A transcript is as follows:

ATTENDEE: Are you for third-trimester abortions or are you going to protect the lives of third-trimester babies? Because, you know, there’s really not a medical necessity for abortion. It’s not a medical emergency procedure, because typically, third-trimester abortions take up to three days to have, so in that sense, if there were an emergency, the doctors would just do a c-section and you don’t have to kill the baby. So, are you for or against third-trimester abortions?

BETO O’ROURKE: So, the question is about abortion or reproductive rights, and my answer to you is that should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her.