President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, blasted George Conway on Monday evening, stating the attorney’s repeated criticism of the president stems from his jealousy of his wife Kellyanne’s success.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted,” Parscale wrote on Twitter. “He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success.”

“POTUS doesn’t even know him!” he added.

Parscale’s scathing remarks came after Conway suggested earlier Monday that President Trump suffers from personality disorders.

The litigator tweeted images of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, along with two pages detailing Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder.

The textbook describes Narcissistic Personality Disorder as someone who displays a “pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior, need for admiration, lack of empathy” which may begin by early adulthood. The manual describes the latter condition as a “pervasive pattern of disregard for and violation of the rights of others, occurring since age 15.”

The attorney then warned “*all* Americans,” including Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members, to think “seriously” about “Trump’s mental condition and psychological state.”

Later, Kellyanne, who serves as Counselor to the President, told reporters outside the White House that she does not share her husband’s concerns about President Trump’s mental fitness.

“No I don’t share those concerns,” Conway said, adding “I have four kids, and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I didn’t talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all” his tweets.

Monday’s jabs at President Trump come after Conway asked last week if a “serious inquiry” should be launched into the president’s mental health.

George Conway made headlines this month after claiming President Trump wishes to imprison top law enforcement officials, which he warned would plunge the U.S. into a “banana republic.”

“The president has suggested that members of his own Justice Department should be locked up for investigating the president,” Conway said of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe in a speech at Georgetown Law School. “Now, if people were to get indicted or not indicted on the basis of whether or not the president likes them, we wouldn’t have a republic,” he continued. “We’d have a banana republic.”

Conway was reportedly considered for the post of Solicitor General, a job which ultimately went to Noel Francisco. In the spring of 2017, Conway was said to be nominated as Assistant Attorney General to the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. In June 2017, he claimed to have turned down the White House’s offer for the post.

Conway, a frequent critic of the president, co-founded an organization last November with the objective of encouraging conservative lawyers to “speak out” against the Trump administration.

“We believe in the rule of law, the power of truth, the independence of the criminal justice system, the imperative of individual rights and the necessity of civil discourse,” reads the mission statement of the group Check and Balances. “We believe these principles apply regardless of the party or persons in power.”

Further, Conway has written several opinion-editorials arguing against some of President Trump’s actions, including the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, which he described as “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”

President Trump has dismissed the lawyer’s repeated criticisms as a ploy to attract “publicity for himself.”