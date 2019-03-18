Donald Trump Donates First Quarter 2019 Salary to Homeland Security

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he donated his first quarter salary of 2019 to the Department of Homeland Security.

“While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”

The president shared an image of a check written to DHS for $100,000.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has donated his quarterly salary checks to help fund the Departments of Transportation, Interior, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, and Education, as well as the National Institutes of Health and the Small Business Administration.

The president promised voters in September 2015 that he would not take the annual salary of $400,000 if he was elected President of the United States.