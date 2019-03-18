Donald Trump: ‘Tongue-Tied’ Joe Biden Is ‘Low I.Q.’

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for his rhetorical blooper on Saturday about the 2020 presidential election.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

Biden stumbled in his speech to Deleware Democrats, suggesting that he was already running for president, despite keeping the media waiting with an official announcement.

“I’m told I get criticized by the New Left,” Biden said. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run.”

Biden recognized the mistake and crossed himself with embarrassment as Democrats cheered and applauded.

The former vice president said that the 2020 election was the most important one in over 100 years and implicitly criticized Trump for his hardball politics.

“Our politics have become so mean, so petty, so vicious, that we can’t govern ourselves, in many cases even talk to one another,” Biden said.