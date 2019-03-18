White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley advised Democrats and the broader left to ask Angel Families if the status quo of illegal immigration is a “manufactured crisis” during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Gidley said Democrats view amnesty as a “solution” to illegal immigration:

We have a crisis on the border; humanitarian in nature, and also a national security crisis. You’re seeing what they’ve done to these children, drug smugglers using them, human traffickers and child smugglers, and all of these horrible things they use children for, not to mention women, as well. Upwards of 80 or 90 percent of them are raped or assaulted on their way up on this journey, and the laws are magnets for all of those things, and the Democrats only solution is: Hey, I’ll tell you what we’re gonna do. Let’s legalize illegal behavior and let’s just open all of our borders.

Gidley addressed political opposition to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency regarding insecurity across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“For protecting other countries, [Democrats] allow it to be a declaration of emergency,” said Gidley. “But when it comes to protecting this country — for whatever reason — Democrats say, ‘No. Not gonna allow that to happen. We don’t need more protection in this country. We need fewer walls, not more,’ and that’s just insane when you consider what’s going on with the drugs just pouring across our borders.”

Gidley added, “It’s ridiculous. When I get into these conversations consistently with reporters [and] Democrats, they say, ‘All this stuff is happening at the ports of entry. Nothing happens in between the points of entry.’ Are you kidding? What we know about coming across is dangerous and deadly enough. It’s what we don’t even see and don’t even know coming across our points of entry that are so hurtful to this country. It’s a complete lack of understanding of the gravity of the situation. Again, I don’t know if they don’t know the data, don’t care about the data, or just don’t believe in it, but regardless, people in this country know this isn’t a manufactured — quote-unquote — crisis, as Democrats continue to say.”

“Barack Obama called it a humanitarian crisis in 2014 from the Rose Garden,” recalled Gidley. “Was it manufactured then? Was is manufactured when they voted for it in ’06 and ’13 for the ‘Secure Fences Act’?”

Gidley then spoke of the losses suffered by Angel Families given the status quo of illegal immigration. “I guarantee you, if you went and asked the families across this country — the Angel Moms and Dads that were in the Oval Office — you ask them if it’s manufactured.” Hogan stated. “Their children are gone. They’ll never see them again because of someone here who perpetrated a horrific crime, taking away their loved one forever. Ask them if it’s manufactured and I guarantee you they’d say, ‘No.'”

“They are senseless, needless, and they are 100 percent preventable,” said lGidley of deadly crimes committed by illegal aliens.

