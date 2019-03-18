Joe Scarborough: Trump a ‘White Supremacist’ Who Will Never Apologize

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday accused President Donald Trump of being a “white supremacist” who will never apologize for being one.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough urged Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke to never apologize to appease the “blue checkmarks” on Twitter because Trump will not apologize for being a “white supremacist.”

Scarborough had gone on a rant about how O’Rourke apologized this weekend after saying that his wife, Amy, was raising their children “sometimes with my help.” O’Rourke’s comments outraged some on the left, and he immediately apologized for his “ham-handed” remarks and vowed to be more “thoughtful” when talking about his wife and marriage. The Morning Joe co-host also ridiculed those who criticized Amy Sanders O’Rourke for choosing not to say a word while sitting next to her husband in his announcement video.

“Secondly, Beto, do not apologize every time a blue checkmark says something mean about you because I guarantee you the guy that you want to run against is a white supremacist, and he doesn’t apologize for that, so you don’t have to apologize for putting out a self-deprecating joke,” Scarborough said, adding that O’Rourke’s remarks about his wife were meant to elevate her.

Scarborough, the thin-skinned co-host who is obsessed about what the “blue checkmarks” on Twitter and those he considers to be the media, political, and cultural elite think about him, seemed to be hating in O’Rourke what he may hate about himself when he implored O’Rourke to not care about what “a couple of blue checkmarks” think of him or his campaign.

Even though Trump explicitly said that he was “not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” when referring to the “very fine people” “on both sides” in Charlottesville, the media have used the New Zealand terror attacks to again try to push the Charlottesville hoax to try to advance their preferred narrative that “white supremacist” Trump is a “racist” who refers to Nazis as “very fine people.”

Scarborough has blasted Trump as the “most racist president in modern history” and ripped his “openly racist” persona. But in January, Scarborough conceded he and co-host Mika Brzezinski saw Trump for 12 years “behind closed doors” and “never once” heard Trump say “anything close to being racially insensitive.”

“Never, ever, once—I’ll say under oath, I’ll put into an affidavit—never once heard him say anything close to being racially insensitive,” Scarborough said at the time. “Never once!”