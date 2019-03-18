In the wake of the heinous Christchurch, NZ, attacks, Newsweek is citing three examples to prove New Zealand gun owners are voluntarily handing over their semiautomatic rifles and other firearms.

Some of the examples of surrendered firearms are semiautomatics, while another is a family’s entire collection of guns.

Newsweek reports: “Since Friday’s deadly attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, gun owners have been turning up at local police stations seeking to have their own semiautomatic rifles—the weapon believed to have been used in the shootings—destroyed.” They report that “a number of gun owners in New Zealand have gone on social media to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”

They cite three examples.

The first of the examples was New Zealander John Hart, who explained that he owned a semiautomatic because they are useful “on the farm … in some circumstances.” He added, “but my convenience doesn’t outweigh the risk of misuse.” Therefore, he turned his gun in for destruction.

The second example was a woman going by the name of Fey Hag. She said, “When my husband died his guns were handed to family holding the requisite license. Daughter of crack-shot food hunting parents, I have used guns from the age of 9.” She added, “Today I requested that those guns be handed in for destruction.”

Lastly was a gun owner identified as Blackstone, who surrendered a firearm for destruction following the mosque attacks:

Since I first heard about the atrocity on Friday afternoon I have reflected and reserved my thoughts.

Monday morning – this is one of the easiest decisions I have ever made.

Have owned a firearm for 31 years. pic.twitter.com/fBFqfd0gTm — Blackstone (@SirWB) March 17, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged that new gun controls would be introduced “within 10 days of the attacks.” The New Zealand government has already pledged a semiautomatic rifle ban.

