Half of Americans agree with President Trump that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe is a “witch hunt” and that he has been subjected to more investigations than previous presidents because of politics, according to a poll published on Monday.

That is more than 47 percent of Americans who disagree, according to the new poll, conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University Poll. Just three percent did not have an opinion.

The poll also showed that trust in Mueller’s investigation has “eroded.”

“Even among people who said they had ‘some’ trust in the Mueller investigation, half agreed with President Trump’s witch hunt allegation,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told USA Today.

Broken down by political party, eighty-six percent of Republicans said Trump was a victim of a witch hunt, 54 percent percent of Independents, and 14 percent of Democrats.

There are now more Americans who believe the president’s denials that he colluded with Russia. A year ago, 57 percent said they had little or no trust in his denials. Now, 52 percent said they had little or no trust.

More Americans now have more trust in Trump’s denials than they do that Mueller’s investigation will be fair and accurate. Thirty percent expressed “a lot” of trust in Trump’s denials, versus only 28 percent in Mueller’s investigation being fair and accurate — down five points since December.

The poll also showed that support for the House of Representatives to seriously consider impeaching Trump has dropped ten percent since October, according to the poll.

Sixty-two percent of Americans say the House should not seriously consider impeaching Trump, compared with 54 percent last October.

There are also divided views on House Democrats’ sweeping investigation of the president, his family, and his ssociates. Forty-nine percent of those polled said Democrats are doing the right thing, but 46 percent said they are going too far.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters, by landline and cellphone, Wednesday through Sunday, and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.