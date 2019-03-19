President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Democrat proposals to add seats to the Supreme Court to build a more left-leaning majority.

“No, we would have no interest in that whatsoever,” Trump said. “It will never happen. It won’t happen for six years.”

Trump appeared confident that he would win re-election as president of the United States, retaining the power to control the court. He mocked Democrats for trying to change the rules.

“The only reason is that they’re doing that is they want to try and catch up so if they can’t catch up through the ballot box by winning an election, they want to try doing it in a different way,” he said.

Several Democrats challenging Trump for president in 2020 have already endorsed the idea of “packing” the Supreme Court with additional liberal justices.

2020 candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have said that the option should be considered and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the idea “interesting.”

Democrat Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed the idea.