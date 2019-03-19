President Donald Trump met with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

The two leaders exchanged soccer jerseys from their respective countries, as Trump recalled the greatness of legendary Brazilian soccer champion Pelé.

Bolsonaro gave Trump a soccer jersey with his name on the jersey bearing Pelé’s number. Trump gave Bolsonaro a United States soccer team jersey as well.

Soccer jersey exchange pic.twitter.com/0EVyzL2mZu — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 19, 2019

Trump said he was “honored” to be compared to Bolsonaro, who was described as a “Trump of the Tropics” during his conservative populist campaign that propelled him to victory, shocking the Western hemisphere.

The leaders expressed hopes for an improved relationship between the two countries, despite friction in the past.

“I think there was a lot of hostility with other presidents,” Trump said. “There’s zero hostility with me.”

Bolsonaro thanked Trump for the meeting and praised his leadership.

“It”s an honor to be here after decades of anti-America presidents,” Bolsonaro said. Referring to Trump, he added, “He wants an American great and I want a Brazil great too.”